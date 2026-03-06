Middle East war timeline: 7 days of Operation Epic Fury and the Iran-Israel conflict | EXPLAINED

Iran–Israel conflict: What began as a carefully designed operation on the morning of February 28 has, in just seven days, transformed into a massive war on multiple fronts involving 14 nations. The operation, which began as an effort to take down Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities, has resulted in the decapitation of much of Iran’s leadership and has seen a wild series of retaliatory attacks throughout the Persian Gulf region.

Day 1: Operation Epic Fury and the fall of Tehran

The war began with a joint US-Israel operation. The operation was code-named by the US military as "Operation Epic Fury," while the Israeli military code-named it "Operation Roaring Lion."

The strike: 100 fighter jets pounded the Iranian capital.

The casualty: Confirmed reports emerged that the operation had claimed the life of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after the compound was struck by US forces.

The tragedy in Minab: In what has been considered one of the darkest moments of this war, a primary school was struck, resulting in the deaths of 165 innocent schoolgirls.

Retaliation: Iran struck back with a salvo of missiles targeting American bases and tourist sites in Dubai.

Day 2: The crushing of the IRGC

On the second day, the US Navy claimed to have destroyed nine Iranian warships and the Iranian Navy headquarters.

Targeting the Elite: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters was reduced to rubble.

Counter-Strikes: An Iranian drone attack on a US base in Kuwait killed six US soldiers, while Iranian missile strikes on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh resulted in the death of nine people.

Day 3: The Lebanese front opens

The war expanded to the Levant region, with Hezbollah launching heavy rocket fire on northern Israel.

Beirut ablaze: Israel struck back with massive airstrikes on Beirut, killing at least 31 people.

Energy warfare: Iran struck the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia, targeting the global energy supplies.

Day 4: Bunker busters and the Strait of Hormuz

The US deployed B-2 stealth bombers with bunker-buster bombs targeting Iran's 'missile cities' underground.

The blockade: In a shocking escalation, Iran declared the total closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which supplies 20 percent of the world's oil.

Diplomatic fallout: US Embassies in Riyadh, Kuwait City Forced to Close Temporarily Due to Drone Attacks

Day 5: Engagement in the Indian Ocean

The war had now reached the Indian Ocean.

Submarine warfare: A US submarine torpedoed an Iranian war vessel, IRIS Dena, as it made its way back from a naval drill in India. All 87 crew members died in the attack.

NATO intervention: A NATO air defense unit intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile in Turkish airspace.

Day 6: F-35 vs. Su-35 dogfight

For the first time, the war witnessed dogfighting between two warplanes.

Aerial victory: An Israeli F-35 fighter jet shot down an Iranian Su-35 warplane in the airspace over Tehran.

Caspian sea incident: For the first time, the war reached the Caucasus region as a drone attack hit the airport in Azerbaijan, the Nakhchivan region.

Day 7: Total war in Tel Aviv and Tehran

As the week came to a close, the war continued unabated, with Israel intensifying its aerial attacks over Tehran and Lebanon.

Tel Aviv targeted: Iran sent a massive drone and missile attack on residential areas of Tel Aviv.

Air superiority: Despite the onslaught, the US Central Command reported that the Iranian strikes have become less intense, indicating that their stockpiles of missiles are running out.

Global impact: Oil crisis and travel chaos

The "Seven-Day War" between the US and Iran is causing shockwaves in the global economy. Some of the impacts include:

Flight cancellations: Over 11,000 flights have been canceled since February 28 due to the closure of airspace.

Oil prices: Crude oil prices have risen by over 10% due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Casualties: Over 1,200 people have died in Iran, including innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

Current status: When will the war end?

Initially, US President Donald Trump indicated that the war would end in no time. However, the US military is now preparing for the possibility that the war could take weeks. According to the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the war does not have an end date, considering its complexity. While the Israelis claim that they have destroyed the Iranian air defense systems, the Iranians have continued to use low-cost "suicide drones" to exhaust the costly air defense systems of their enemies.

The world now waits to see if a ceasefire is possible or if the conflict will spiral into a broader global confrontation.

