Middle East war: America and Israel are striking Iran, but this is making Islamic Republic stronger | Analysis

There is a particular kind of state that grows more powerful the more it is attacked. Not because its armies are unbeatable, or its economy resilient, or its leadership wise, but because its entire identity is built around suffering, endurance, and sacred resistance. Iran, under the Islamic Republic, is precisely that kind of state. And the United States and Israel may be making it stronger with every strike.

This is the paradox at the heart of the current war, one that military planners, focused on missile sites and nuclear facilities, appear to have badly underestimated.

A state built on martyrdom

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To understand how Iran fights, you have to understand how Iran thinks. The Islamic Republic was never simply a government. From its very beginning, it presented itself as a moral project, one that fused political sovereignty with sacred history, and drew its deepest emotional power from a 1,400-year-old tragedy.

In 680 AD, at the Battle of Karbala, a Umayyad army massacred Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along with the small group accompanying him. In Shia tradition, that event has come to stand for something far larger than a military defeat: unjust power, innocent suffering, righteous resistance, and redemptive sacrifice. It tells believers that oppression does not mean defeat, that suffering can signify standing on the side of truth, and that death itself can become a form of witness.

The Islamic Republic did not simply borrow this narrative. It built a state around it. Martyrdom is not a secondary theme in the republic's self-understanding; it is one of its central organising values. For decades, the ruling order has drawn legitimacy from presenting itself as the righteous victim in a sacred struggle against what it calls Estekbar, imperialism, domination, humiliation, and foreign aggression.

Since the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes during Ramadan, hardliners have held state-backed mourning ceremonies night after night, even as bombs continue to fall. Among the Islamic Republic's loyalists, particularly within the paramilitary Basij, are people genuinely prepared to die as martyrs for what they regard as rule by a divinely guided cleric. External violence, far from breaking that conviction, feeds it.

Suffering as a political strategy

A political order built on the sanctification of sacrifice can absorb attack in ways that purely secular states cannot. What appears from outside as devastation can be narrated from within as testimony, endurance, and faithfulness. Death itself becomes politically productive.

This is not a theoretical observation. Iran's strategy in the current war is increasingly one of attrition, outlasting its enemies, surviving the blows, disrupting energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and betting that political resolve in Washington and allied capitals will fracture before Iran's own does. Reports suggest that despite heavy losses, there have been no visible signs of internal collapse under bombardment.

The memory of the eight-year Iran-Iraq war reinforced precisely this culture. That conflict, with its immense human cost, left the Islamic Republic with deep institutional experience of surviving prolonged external pressure. It also left a generation shaped by the idea that endurance under fire was not merely a military necessity but a moral virtue.

The nationalism factor

Not all of this solidarity is theological. Many Iranians who despise the Islamic Republic, and there are many, may still recoil from foreign attack. Not out of loyalty to the republic, but out of nationalism, grief, fear, or revulsion at what amounts to collective punishment.

This is precisely the point. External violence blurs moral lines inside the country. It narrows public space, intensifies a siege mentality, and allows the state to present itself once again as the defender of the nation rather than the author of its repression.

The Islamic Republic has long benefited when domestic anger is displaced by an external threat. In peacetime, its failures are on full display: corruption, economic decline, coercive rule, and the stifling of ordinary life. In wartime, especially under what much of the world regards as an unlawful foreign assault, it recovers an older image: not the incompetent authoritarian state, but the embattled guardian of resistance.

Trump's gift to Tehran

Donald Trump's rhetoric has made this dynamic considerably worse. His demand for Iran's unconditional surrender does more than escalate the conflict; it gives the Islamic Republic exactly the kind of external enemy it has spent decades learning to narrate. In pushing the war away from limited strategic ends and towards humiliation and absolute defeat, Trump has handed Tehran a propaganda gift of considerable value.

In a conventional strategic imagination, violence weakens by destroying capacity. In a political-theological imagination, violence can be strengthened by confirming sacred purpose. An ideological state that sees itself through the lens of sacred resistance may lose commanders, infrastructure, and territory, and still gain something symbolically vital: renewed access to the language of martyrdom.

This is one of the deepest tragedies of war against ideological states. The more they are attacked from the outside, the easier it becomes for them to recover the myths that sustain them from within.

The paradox no one wants to name

None of this is a defence of the Islamic Republic or its theology of sacrifice. That theology has often been deployed cynically, sending people to die while cloaking loss in the language of faith. The republic's brutality, its repression of women, its persecution of dissent, and its export of violence across the region are not diminished by any of this.

But moral clarity requires honest analysis. The Islamic Republic's resilience is not only military or institutional. It is symbolic. It lies in its ability to transform injury into moral authority, and to persuade enough people, not all, but enough, that enduring attack is itself a form of victory.

The war on Iran may therefore produce a striking and uncomfortable paradox: weakening the state's material foundations while simultaneously feeding the sacred story through which it continues to define itself.

The Islamic Republic is strong when it can strike back. It turns out it may be equally strong when it cannot, and can point to the bombs to explain why.