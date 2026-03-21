Middle East War: Could Africa face tomorrow what Iran faces today? | Explained

As the conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran intensifies, the human cost is mounting rapidly. But beyond the immediate devastation, the war is stirring deeper concerns far from the battlefield, especially across Africa, where history offers a stark warning of what such interventions can unleash. More than 1,500 people have been killed in a matter of weeks, and the toll continues to rise. In Tehran on March 7, mourners gathered around the coffin of two-year-old Zainab Sahebi, killed in an Israeli air strike. A small girl lay beside her as relatives struggled to come to terms with the loss. The images are hard to ignore: a child’s coffin, a grieving family, rows of bodies carried through city streets.

Her death was not an isolated tragedy.

Just days earlier, on March 3, thousands attended a mass funeral in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province. The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ primary school had been destroyed during the opening phase of the bombing campaign. At least 175 students and staff, most of them children, were killed. Coffins lined the streets as families buried their dead in one of the deadliest incidents of the war.

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Civilian suffering has once again become a defining feature of modern conflict.

From Gaza to Lebanon and now Iran, non-combatants continue to bear the brunt of violence. The escalation has also claimed senior figures, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and high-ranking military officials.

Why Africa is paying attention

For many African countries, this is not a distant crisis.

Instability in the Gulf has long had direct consequences for economies across the continent. Nations from Lagos to Nairobi, and from Johannesburg to Dakar, rely heavily on imported fuel. When tensions rise in oil-producing regions, prices follow, driving up transport costs, electricity bills and food prices.

Inflation is often the immediate result. Yet the concern is not only economic. It is also about law, power and precedent.

At the centre of the debate is whether international rules still hold. Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter clearly prohibits the use of force against another state’s territorial integrity or political independence, except in self-defence or with approval from the UN Security Council.

In this case, neither condition appears to have been met. Instead, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have framed the strikes as “preemptive” self-defence, citing concerns over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Lessons from Libya and beyond

For many across Africa, such justifications sound familiar. In 2011, during the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 1973, allowing “all necessary measures” to protect civilians. What followed was a NATO-led bombing campaign that expanded well beyond its original mandate.

Within months, Libya’s government had fallen, and Gaddafi was killed.

More than a decade later, the country remains divided, with rival administrations and armed militias controlling different regions. The fallout did not stop there. Weapons looted from Libya and returning fighters helped fuel conflict in the Sahel, contributing to instability in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

For many, Libya stands as a clear example of how foreign intervention can reshape and destabilise entire regions. Similar patterns are often drawn with Iraq and Afghanistan, where military campaigns led to long-term instability.

A longer history of intervention

The concerns run deeper than recent history. In 1960, Congo’s independence leader Patrice Lumumba was overthrown in a Western-backed coup and executed months later after seeking control over the country’s mineral wealth. Decades later, Libya’s leadership met a similar fate.

Now, with Iran’s top leadership targeted in a military operation presented as a security necessity, some see a recurring pattern --- states attempting to assert control over strategic resources, only to face external force.

The shadow of older interventions also looms large. In the Congo Free State under King Leopold II of Belgium, historians estimate that around 10 million people died due to forced labour, disease and starvation. Elsewhere, the United States imposed control over Cuba following the 1898 war, took Puerto Rico, and sent troops into Mexico in 1914.

These episodes reflect an era when powerful nations acted with little restraint.

Calls for a firm response

Today, many argue that Africa and the wider Global South must respond with clarity. There are growing calls for an immediate ceasefire and for accountability from leaders seen as driving the escalation, including Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. The argument is not about siding with one nation over another, but about defending the principle of sovereignty and the lives of civilians caught in conflict.

Regional bodies such as the African Union, along with platforms like the United Nations General Assembly, are seen as key avenues for coordinated action.

A warning from history

When African nations came together to form the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity was a central principle, shaped by centuries of external interference.

At the time, according to reports, Ghana’s founding president, Kwame Nkrumah, issued a warning that still resonates, “Independence is only the prelude to a new and more involved struggle for the right to conduct our own economic and social affairs unhampered by crushing and humiliating neo-colonialist controls and interference”.

More than sixty years on, that message feels as urgent as ever. History has shown that once the rules are bent in one place, they rarely stay there. Today, it is Iran. Tomorrow, it could be somewhere much closer to home.