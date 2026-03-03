Middle East War: Donald Trump declares Iran’s military 'gone,' says it’s 'too late for talks

US President Donald Trump has asserted that Iran’s key military capabilities and leadership have been dismantled, declaring it “too late” for negotiations, as he criticised coverage in the Wall Street Journal.

“Their air defence, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said ‘Too Late!” Trump tweeted, adding that the United States possesses “unlimited mid to upper tier Weaponry, Brutal ‘stuff.’” He further dismissed the Journal’s coverage as “wrong, and a disgrace.”

Trump’s remarks come as the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran enters its fourth consecutive day, with no indication of a pause. Israel reported overnight airstrikes on critical government sites, including the presidential complex and a building linked to Iran’s top security body.

In retaliation, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases. The tit-for-tat strikes began after coordinated US and Israeli operations on Iranian targets on Saturday, escalating into sustained cross-border attacks.

Trump responded specifically to a column by Marc Thiessen, former White House director of speechwriting, who wrote that “like Reagan, the president has found a way to change the world without putting boots on the ground.”

Addressing the conflict’s potential duration, Trump told reporters from the White House that while the initial plan projected “four to five weeks,” the US military has the “capability to go far longer than that.” In a separate social media post, he emphasised that America has a “virtually unlimited supply” of munitions, capable of sustaining long-term operations. “The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!” he wrote.

Trump, in his second term, campaigned on avoiding new foreign wars while prioritising economic issues, and has previously criticised US involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan.

(With agencies inputs)