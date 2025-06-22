Middle East War | 'Full Responsibility Lies With US...': Iran Reacts To Nuclear Facility Strikes

New Delhi: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US airstrikes on nuclear sites have fundamentally changed the situation, rendering diplomacy insufficient for now. "It's good to keep the door of diplomacy open, but today, the situation has fundamentally changed. My country has come under direct attack. In this moment, diplomacy alone is no longer sufficient; our priority must now be self-defense."

According to the media reports, Araghchi emphasized that the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is a direct assault on national integrity and a violation of global norms. "The most dangerous escalation occurred last night. A red line was crossed when our nuclear facility was attacked. This was not just a provocation; it was a direct assault on our national integrity and a violation of global norms." Given this development, it's unclear how much room remains for negotiations.

The minister asserted Iran's commitment to defending its sovereignty and protecting its people under international law. "Iran will take all necessary steps to defend its sovereignty and protect its people in accordance with international law and its right to security." He criticized the US, saying they don't understand diplomacy and the UN has failed to uphold respect for the Iranian Charter.

Araghchi questioned the effectiveness of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in protecting non-nuclear states like Iran. "Despite being a non-nuclear state, Iran has remained a committed member of the NPT. Yet, the NPT has failed to protect us. Why should Iran - or any other non-nuclear nation - continue to rely on a framework that offers no real security guarantees?"

According to media reports, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the US "fully responsible" for the consequences of the airstrikes, calling them a "grave crime". "The world must not forget that it was the United States, in the middle of a diplomatic process, that betrayed diplomacy by supporting the aggressive and lawless actions of the genocidal Israeli regime."

In response to the airstrikes, US President Donald Trump demanded Iran make peace, warning of more devastating attacks if they refuse. "Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

Trump also referenced decades of tensions between the US and Iran, stating, "For 40 years, Iran has been saying, 'Death to America, Death to Israel'. They have been killing our people... I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue".