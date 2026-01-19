MiG-29 Replacement Arrives: Russia Confirms First Flight Of Su-75 Checkmate, India Eyes Purchase
Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate, the country’s first single-engine stealth fighter in decades, is set for its maiden flight this year. India has been offered the jet, potentially as a MiG-29 replacement.
Moscow: Russia has announced that its new fifth-generation fighter, the Su-75 Checkmate, could take to the skies for its first flight by the end of 2026. Developed as a replacement for the aging MiG-29, the aircraft promises major advancements in stealth, radar, weapon systems and electronic warfare capabilities. It can carry anti-radiation missiles and offers improved speed and range compared to its predecessor.
The Su-75 Checkmate is being developed with a focus on exports, and India is among the countries offered the jet. Russian officials are presenting it as a modern and lightweight tactical fighter suitable for nations seeking an affordable jet with a low radar signature and advanced avionics.
First Flight Expected In 2026
According to Izvestia, Russia is targeting a first flight of the Su-75 Checkmate sometime during 2026. While the exact date is unconfirmed, the flight would mark the jet’s first operational test since it was publicly unveiled as a full-scale mock-up at the MAKS air show in 2021.
The test will indicate whether Russia can produce the jet successfully despite international sanctions and industrial pressures.
Moscow’s New Air Warrior
The aircraft was initially developed as a lightweight complement to the heavier Su-57 and to replace the MiG-29 fleet in the Russian Air Force. Its design emphasises stealth and affordability, intended for export to countries seeking modern and cost-effective fighter jets.
Challenges In Development
The Su-75 programme has faced multiple obstacles. Delays have occurred due to funding constraints, geopolitical pressures, sanctions and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Developing a single-engine tactical fighter after decades has required extensive effort from Russian engineers, testing new technologies while navigating complex industrial and financial challenges.
India’s Interest
India has been monitoring the Su-75 Checkmate’s development closely. Russia has also offered India the Su-57, though no formal statements regarding a purchase have been made. Reports suggest that India could consider acquiring Su-75 units once the aircraft is fully operational and proven in flight.
