/‘Might get killed’: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return to Dhaka in December

"My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed," she added.



The announcement comes after Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia, convicting her of crimes against humanity.The charges stem from the government’s violent crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests, which ultimately toppled her Awami League administration.