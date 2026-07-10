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‘Might get killed’: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return to Dhaka in December

Sheikh Hassina fled to India after a student-led uprising forced her from power in August 2024, said she intends to surrender to the judicial courts once she returns to Dhaka. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 02:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
‘Might get killed’: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return to Dhaka in December
Image Credit: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Image: ANI)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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