Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo calls Afghan President amidst talks with Taliban

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban, his spokesperson said.

The top US diplomat also emphasised the importance of an intra-Afghan dialogue and the role of a ceasefire in ending the violence and creating the conditions for his government, the official added.

Reaffirming the US commitment to achieving a lasting peace in Afghanistan, Pompeo underscored Special Representative for Afghanistan 
Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad's role in facilitating an inclusive peace process, said the State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino.

"The secretary also emphasised the importance of an intra-Afghan dialogue and the role of a ceasefire in ending the violence and creating the conditions for the Afghan government, other Afghan leaders and the Taliban to sit together and negotiate a political settlement," Palladino said.

Pompeo emphasised on the important gains made by the Afghan people since 2001 and US desire for a long-term partnership with Afghanistan, the State department Deputy Spokesperson said. 

