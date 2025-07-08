Milan Airport Horror: How A Ground Worker Was Pulled Into A Jet Engine On Live Runway

Rome: Chaos swept through Milan’s Bergamo Airport on July 8 morning. A man lost his life after being sucked into the engine of a Volotea plane preparing for takeoff. The incident brought one of Italy’s busiest air hubs to a grinding halt.

The victim had entered the active taxiway. The aircraft, an Airbus A319, was moving toward the runway. It was bound for Asturias (Spain). Identified as a member of the airport’s ground crew, the man crossed paths with the aircraft at the wrong moment. The engine pulled him in.

There were 154 passengers on board. Six airline staff members (two pilots and four cabin crew) were also on board. Volotea said it was offering psychological assistance to those affected. The shock inside the cabin had rippled beyond words.

Officially known as Orio al Serio but widely called Milano Bergamo, the airport shut operations at 10:20 a.m. The closure was not brief. Flights stopped. Passengers waited. The tarmac stood still.

Authorities diverted nine incoming flights. Six others were rerouted. Eight scheduled departures never took off. Investigators sealed off the area. Forensics teams began their work near the engine.

The airport’s operator, SACBO, issued a brief statement. They called it a “problem on the taxiway”. No further explanation. The phrase lingered vague and cold. They confirmed an investigation was underway.

Bergamo Airport had served over 17 million travellers in the past year. The accident added a grim mark to that number.

By midday, limited flight operations resumed. The runway re-opened. Planes began to move. But the weight of what happened stayed in the air. It will for a while.