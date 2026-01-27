Advertisement
Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar, according to a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Jan 27, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar on Tuesday, according to a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 139 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.4, On: 27/01/2026 13:04:36 IST, Lat: 22.03 N, Long: 94.26 E, Depth: 139 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

On Monday, another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar at a depth of 112 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.6, On: 26/01/2026 09:03:46 IST, Lat: 22.69 N, Long: 94.37 E, Depth: 112 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar at a depth of 93 km late Sunday night. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 25/01/2026 21:52:54 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 95.59 E, Depth: 93 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate- and large-magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. The country is wedged between four tectonic plates—the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates—that interact through active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas, including tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and vector- and water-borne diseases.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar, connecting the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north known as the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together account for 46 per cent of Myanmar’s population. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still faces significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake of magnitude 7.0 that occurred in Bago also affected Yangon.

