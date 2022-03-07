हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine crisis

'Military action will stop in a moment if Ukraine...,' Kremlin tells Russia's terms

Changing the constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledgment of Crimea as Russian territory are some of the many conditions of Russia to stop the military action in Ukraine.

&#039;Military action will stop in a moment if Ukraine...,&#039; Kremlin tells Russia&#039;s terms
Image credit: PTI

London: Russia is demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov told Reuters that Russia had told Ukraine it was ready to halt its military action "in a moment" if Kyiv met its conditions.

It was the most explicit Russian statement so far of the terms it wants to impose on Ukraine to halt what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, now in its 12th day.

Peskov said Ukraine was aware of the conditions. "And they were told that all this can be stopped in a moment."
On the issue of neutrality, he said: "They should make amendments to the constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc. This is possible only by making changes to the constitution."

The Kremlin spokesman insisted Russia was not seeking to make any further territorial claims on Ukraine.
"We really are finishing the demilitarisation of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot," he said.

"They should make amendments to their constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc. We have also spoken about how they should recognise that Crimea is Russian territory and that they need to recognise that Donetsk and Lugansk are independent states. And that’s it. It will stop in a moment," Peskov told Reuters.

The outlining of Russia’s demands came as delegations from Russia and Ukraine prepared to meet on Monday (March 7) for the third round of talks aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, an invasion launched on Feb. 24 that has caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two and provoked outrage across the world.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine crisisRussia-Ukraine warUkraine invasionUkraine
Next
Story

11,000 Russian troops killed since invasion began: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Syrian Fighters in Putin's Army?