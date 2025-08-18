Military Development In Tibet Threatening Local Ecosystems, Regional Climate Stability: Report

Stockholm: The expansion of the Tibet military region demonstrates a critical intersection of geopolitical strategy and environment preservation, causing complex challenges for regional security and global climate patterns, a report detailed on Monday. Current approaches to military development in Tibet are causing environmental changes that extend far beyond the immediate footprint of military activities. These changes threaten local ecosystems and regional climate stability and water security of people residing downstream, Stockholm-based research and policy organisation, Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP) said in its report.

"Chinese military presence in Tibet has evolved from an initial force deployment in the 1950s to a sophisticated military network fully integrated into China's national defence strategy, and China’s overall economic structure. According to assessments by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in 2023, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) maintains an estimated force of 70,000-120,000 troops across the Tibetan Plateau, with approximately 40,000-50,000 troops in the Tibet Military District itself. These forces are distributed among major military installations and forward operating bases strategically positioned along border areas and key transportation routes," the report mentioned.

The military command structure in Tibet has undergone significant reorganisation as part of China's military reforms. In the report, ISDP stated, "The distribution of military facilities across Tibet reflects both defensive posturing and power projection capabilities. Satellite imagery analysis by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies has documented significant military facilities across the plateau, each one with potential environmental impact."

According to the report, the military infrastructure's has had direct and measurable environmental consequences for Tibet's fragile ecosystem. The report stated, "The Tibetan Plateau contains approximately 1.06 million sq. km of permafrost, representing the world's largest high altitude permafrost region, and 40 per cent of the Qinghai-Tibet plateau.26 This permafrost serves as a critical carbon sink and regulator of hydrological systems."

Field studies carried out in areas of military development show permafrost degradation with the depth of the active layer increasing due to a rise of the ground temperature between 0.1 and 0.5 degrees Celsius annually over the past 30 years, and no consideration has been taken for areas with significant military construction. The report stated, "This degradation not only affects local ecosystems but contributes to greenhouse gas emissions through the release of previously sequestered carbon."

According to the ISDP report, addressing these challenges will need fundamental reconsideration of how military infrastructure is designed, constructed, and operated in this sensitive environment. The report has called for prioritising ecological preservation in military planning, especially in glacier margins and stable permafrost zones.

"Prioritise ecological preservation in military planning, particularly in glacier margins and stable permafrost zones. Environmental sensitivity mapping has identified roughly 35,000 sq. km of highly vulnerable terrain that should be excluded from intensive military use. Enforce stricter environmental standards for military construction, including mandatory setbacks from sensitive water sources, bans on disruptive activities in permafrost areas, and full ecological restoration after military exercises. Regular, independent environmental impact assessments should be mandated. Invest in environmentally sustainable military infrastructure, such as advanced waste treatment, energy-efficient facilities, and site-specific permafrost protection systems to reduce ecological damage," the report detailed.

"Acknowledge the broader implications of militarization in high-altitude environments. Tibet’s environmental stability—particularly its role in Asian water security—depends on balancing military expansion with ecosystem preservation. Recent environmental initiatives show progress, but the scale and speed of development remain concerning. Enhance transparency and cooperation with national and international NGOs. Cross-border environmental impacts demand not only greater openness but also shared solutions and the exchange of best practices," the ISDP added.