Military Or Corporate Group? From Biscuits And TV Serials To Real Estate And Banks – Inside Pakistan Army’s Billion-Dollar Empire

Pakistan Army Business Empire: A joke about Pakistan says the country does not have an army, but an army that owns a country. This has now been echoed by Balochistan activist Mir Yar Baloch, who has released a video detailing what he describes as the Pakistani military’s deep and sprawling business interests.

Mir Yar, who has for years advocated Balochistan’s separation from Pakistan, uses the video to explain how the army’s footprint stretches far beyond barracks and battlefields. According to him, the military is involved in everything from biscuits, butter and bakeries to airlines, banks, real estate and even television dramas. He contrasts this with what he calls its repeated failures on the battlefield.

In a post shared on X, he writes that in most civilised nations, armed forces exist to guard borders and protect citizens from external threats. In Pakistan, he argues, the military plays a very different role. He claims it runs cement factories, produces TV serials, owns grain businesses and controls large chunks of the real estate sector, turning itself into a powerful commercial entity.

Calling it the country’s biggest corporate group, he says that the Pakistan Army earns billions while the national economy struggles to stay afloat. He points out that this happens in a country that routinely seeks international bailouts and where ordinary citizens face economic hardship. In his words the contrast is stark between a poor nation and an extremely wealthy army.

Mir Yar also exposes the military’s combat record. “In 78 years, the Pakistan Army has not won a single major war,” he says, listing the conflicts with India in 1947, 1965 and 1971 as well as the 1999 Kargil episode. He adds that the outcomes of these wars are well known and need no retelling.

In the rest of the civilized world, armies stand tall on borders, shielding citizens from threats like true guardians. But in Pakistan ah, the self-proclaimed "banana republic with nukes" the military plays a different game: running a sprawling business empire from cement… pic.twitter.com/p9SXrqDHRN — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) December 26, 2025

He also takes aim at Pakistan’s nuclear status, saying the country presents itself as a responsible nuclear power but has turned even its nuclear weapons into a tool for raising money and extracting foreign funding. According to him, these weapons are less about national defence and more about leverage.

He alleges that the army’s real priority is protecting foreign wealth and money earned through questionable means. He says that the leadership shows little interest in risking losses on the battlefield and instead places profit above patriotism.

The video has triggered reactions online, adding fuel to ongoing debates about the military’s role in Pakistan’s politics, economy and national life.