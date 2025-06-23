Military Will Determine 'Timing, Nature, And Scale' Of Its Response To US Attack: Iran To UN Security Council

Accusing Israel of thwarting diplomatic efforts, Iran's Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said Iran has the full and legitimate right under international law to defend itself against US aggression and its Israeli proxies.

He warned that the Iranian military would decide the "timing, nature, and scale" of its response to recent US and Israeli attacks.



He was addressing the emergency special session of the Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday (local time). The session was convened under the agenda item "Threats to international peace and security."

"Even though Iran reserves its full and legitimate right under international law to defend itself against this blatant US aggression and its Israeli proxy, the timing, nature, and scale of Iran's proportionate response will be decided by its armed forces," Iravani said.

He condemned the US and Israeli strikes on June 21 and June 13, respectively, as violations of international law, asserting that they resulted from "illegal and politically motivated actions" by the United States, the UK, France, and their European allies.

The ambassador also strongly criticised Israel for undermining diplomatic avenues. "Israel decided to destroy diplomacy," and noted that the "so-called offer of diplomacy was nothing more than a deceitful policy to mislead the international community," he said.

He highlighted the irony of Western calls for Iran to return to negotiations, noting Iran's Foreign Minister's stance that Tehran never left the table and held the US, UK, France, and Israel accountable for civilian deaths and infrastructure damage in Iran.

"They are a direct result of the illegal and politically motivated actions of the United States and its European partners... The United States, the UK, and France, three permanent members of this council, along with the Israeli regime... will bear full responsibility for the death of innocent civilians in Iran, especially women and children, and for the destruction of vital civilian infrastructure," Iravani said.

"The week that our foreign minister held talks with the E3, Europeans and the European Union, the United States decided to destroy the diplomacy. What conclusion can be drawn from this situation? ... From the perspective of Western countries, Iran must return to the negotiation table, but as Iran's foreign minister mentioned, how can Iran return to something it never left?" he added.

Iravani urged the Security Council to act decisively, warning, "If this council and the United Nations, built to maintain international peace and security, fail to act at this decisive moment, they will forever lose their credibility and relevance."

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its eleventh day on Monday. Tension between the two Middle Eastern nations began when Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, military bases, and senior commanders.

In response, Iran initiated its military operation, named Operation 'True Promise 3', launching drone and missile attacks against Israeli targets. Tensions escalated further after the United States conducted airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)