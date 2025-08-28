Minneapolis Church Shooter Posted Threats To Donald Trump; FBI Investigates As Domestic Terrorism | Top Points

In a tragic incident, two children were killed and 17 people were injured in an attack on a Catholic church in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning (local time). The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, reportedly killed himself. According to Kash Patel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the agency is now investigating the crime as an "act of domestic terrorism" and a "hate crime targeting Catholics."

The attack happened as the pupils of the church’s school were at a mass marking the start of the academic year.

Who Is Robin Westman?

The gunman, Robin Westman, was in his early 20s, and he entered the school armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. He then opened fire on the children, the news agency IANS reported, citing Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

O’Hara said, “During the mass, the gunman approached on the outside, on the side of the building, and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the mass”.

Meanwhile, a former police officer interviewed on FOX Live said that Westman had posted threats to President Donald Trump and Republicans on social media. However, it could not be independently confirmed, nor was it known why he chose a church.

Who Were Injured?

The FBI Director in a post on X informed that the two fatalities were of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, the injured included 14 children and 3 adults.

“The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics,” the federal agency’s director posted.

“The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman,” Patel added.

Trump's Order Following Shooting

Trump has directed that all American flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and across all public buildings in the country until sunset on Sunday, August 31, as a mark of respect for the victims of the mass shooting at a Catholic school.

"I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" the US President posted on the Truth Social platform.

The shooting at the Annunciation Church and school is the latest in mass shootings, some of them at educational institutions, plaguing the US.

(with IANS inputs)