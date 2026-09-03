/From 911 call to high-rise crossfire: Inside the Minneapolis apartment shooting that left multiple dead

Two people were killed, and an armed suspect died after a shooting incident in the central part of Minneapolis apartment building. The Minneapolis police reported three police officers were injured as they responded to the shooting incident with tactical response teams, two of whom sustained gunshot wounds.
The police and the federal agents quickly secured the Loring Park area close to the Minneapolis Convention Centre after emergency service responders took several victims to the Hennepin County Medical Centre.
The incident involved rapid actions of emergency services and the police as they rushed to secure the high-rise building and the streets surrounding it.
Fatalities: One victim has been killed at the scene inside the apartment building, and another has died due to his injuries at the medical facility.
Wounded first responders: According to Sgt. Garrett Parten, three police officers were injured during the confrontation, and medical officials confirmed stable conditions of the officers.
Patients: The Hennepin Healthcare Medical Center reported treating several victims who came from the scene of an active shooter.
JUST IN: 1 dead and 6 injured after an active shooter incident in downtown Minneapolis. Suspect reportedly down. #Downtown #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/0kdWRdbtPZ— Mahrosh Pervaiz (@MahroshPervaiz1) September 2, 2026
As the tactical teams worked on securing the building and clearing the tower, the state and federal leaders coordinated their efforts to help local officials.
State involvement: The governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, confirmed the involvement of state personnel on the ground to assist local police in their investigation and ensure public safety.
Federal involvement: The FBI director Kash Patel said the agency is providing full investigative resources to help local police in their work.
Statements by the legislature: The speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, Lisa Demuth, thanked first responders for their prompt action in the wake of the violent incident.
The police asked the citizens and commuters to stay away from the crowded Loring Park area as the investigation was ongoing.
Social media videos: Amateur videos emerged on social media depicting armed officers firing rifles towards the apartment windows on higher floors of the building.
Underway investigation: The investigators are now looking into the circumstances that resulted in the gunman shooting inside the downtown building.
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