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From 911 call to high-rise crossfire: Inside the Minneapolis apartment shooting that left multiple dead

Two people and the suspect are dead following a downtown Minneapolis apartment building shooting that also wounded three police officers.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 07:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 07:51 AM IST
From 911 call to high-rise crossfire: Inside the Minneapolis apartment shooting that left multiple dead

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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From 911 call to high-rise crossfire: Inside the Minneapolis apartment shooting that left multiple dead
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