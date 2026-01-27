Minnesota: How ICE raids killed 2 and triggered nationwide firestorm – who’s really to blame?

Washington, DC: Political tensions in the United States reached a fever pitch on Monday after deadly encounters involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minneapolis triggered nationwide protests and a fierce blame game between the White House and Democratic leaders in Minnesota.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democratic leaders for a “tragedy”, pointing directly at Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Speaking to reporters, she accused them of “deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota” and said, “For weeks, Gov. Walz and the mayor, Jacob Frey, and other elected Democrats were spreading lies about federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets.”

President Donald Trump echoed Leavitt’s statements, urging Walz, Frey, and other Democratic governors and mayors to cooperate with federal authorities. Through posts on Truth Social, he demanded, “Governor Walz and Mayor Frey should turn over all Criminal Illegal Aliens that are currently incarcerated in their State Prisons and Jails to Federal Authorities, for immediate deportation.”

He called on local police to assist federal agencies in detaining “illegal aliens” wanted for “crimes”.

Trump portrayed sanctuary city policies as the “root cause” of public safety issues, declaring, “American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for law-abiding American Citizens ONLY.”

He also accused the Biden administration of allowing “Tens of Millions of Illegal Alien Criminals” into the United States, including “Hundreds of Thousands of Convicted Murderers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Drug Dealers, and Terrorists”.

He touted his administration’s actions as “the largest deportation effort in US history”. He said ICE arrested 150,245 undocumented immigrants with criminal records in Republican-led states over the past year, insisting these operations were “peaceful” due to cooperation with local authorities.

Leavitt defended the administration’s approach during rising criticism, saying, “Americans overwhelmingly want exactly what President Trump is delivering: strong borders and strict immigration enforcement against the worst illegal aliens.”

She added that polls show “huge support for this exact thing”.

The controversy comes after two deadly incidents involving federal officers in Minneapolis this month. On January 7, Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot during protests against militarised ICE raids. Then, on January 24, ICU nurse Alex Pretti was killed at point-blank range after being restrained by federal officers.

Trump suggested Pretti may have been armed, though reports said he was licensed to carry a firearm and had already been disarmed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called Trump’s claims “flat-out insane”.

Federal investigations are now underway. Leavitt confirmed that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are probing Pretti’s death, while Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is conducting an internal review.

“As President Trump said yesterday, the administration is reviewing everything with respect to the shooting, and we will let that investigation play out,” she said.

Witness statements and body-camera footage may offer additional details, though authorities have not released comprehensive evidence supporting the claim that an agent acted in self-defence.

Leavitt further accused Governor Walz of undermining law and order, alleging nearly 500 undocumented immigrants with criminal records were released instead of being transferred to federal custody. She referenced unrest in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd in 2020, saying the state leadership had allowed “violence and arson” to escalate.

Walz responded on X, defending Minnesota’s record and accusing the Trump administration of deploying “3,000 untrained agents” who risked American lives. “Trump needs to pull his 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota before they kill another American in the street,” he said.

The legal fallout is already unfolding. Judges have heard arguments on whether to temporarily halt the federal immigration crackdown, and a separate federal court hearing is scheduled after a temporary restraining order blocked agencies from destroying or altering evidence linked to Pretti’s killing.

Congressional Democrats have warned they may block federal funding unless reforms are introduced to immigration enforcement practices.

Amid these developments, Trump emphasised his administration’s record on law-and-order successes across the United States, citing reductions in crime in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee and New Orleans, Louisiana. He added that even in Minnesota, “Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!”

He also confirmed that Tom Homan, his top border security official, is being sent to Minnesota to coordinate federal operations after the fatal shootings.

The incidents and ensuing political clashes have ignited nationwide protests and a fierce debate over the deployment of heavily armed federal agents in US cities. Questions linger over whether these operations violate state sovereignty and whether federal enforcement will continue as planned amid mounting public outrage.