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NewsWorldMirage of ‘Safe Transit’: US says Strait of Hormuz open, IRGC gives reality check - Is America endangering lives of seafarers?
STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Mirage of ‘Safe Transit’: US says Strait of Hormuz open, IRGC gives reality check - Is America endangering lives of seafarers?

When IRGC naval fast-boats swarm a commercial vessel, merchant ships are left entirely defenceless, forced to obey IRGC radio warnings to turn back or face catastrophic strikes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Mirage of ‘Safe Transit’: US says Strait of Hormuz open, IRGC gives reality check - Is America endangering lives of seafarers?Image: X

The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital chokepoint due to the conflict between the United States and Iran. America and Israel’s decision to attack Iran in February has resulted in a global supply chain crisis as the IRGC Navy blocked the Strait. However, a stark disconnect has emerged in the waters of the Middle East. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has declared the Strait of Hormuz "OPEN FOR TRANSIT," claiming that "safe pathways" have been established. It claimed that hundreds of ships have transited successfully. The US CENTCOM confidently asserted, "Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz."

Also Read: US strikes 7 Iran locations; Tehran counters by closing Strait of Hormuz

But on the water, the reality tells a terrifyingly different story.

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Contradicting Washington's narrative, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a blunt, uncompromising ultimatum. A spokesperson for the IRGC announced that the Strait of Hormuz is completely closed for all and any vessels due to what they termed ‘criminal American aggressions’ on Iran. The warning from Tehran was explicit: "Any passage will be targeted." This geopolitical tug-of-war has created an unprecedented maritime disaster, leaving global shipping industries caught in a deadly trap.

Invisible Navy: Where is the Protection?

The most damning aspect of the current crisis is the sudden, phantom-like nature of Western maritime defence. While CENTCOM posts PR graphics online claiming they are ‘postured to defend against Iranian aggression’, ship captains on the water report a terrifying truth: The US Navy is nowhere to be seen when the IRGC actually intercepts a vessel.

When IRGC naval fast-boats swarm a commercial vessel, merchant ships are left entirely defenceless, forced to obey IRGC radio warnings to turn back or face catastrophic strikes. Multiple merchant ships have already been hit, resulting in the tragic deaths and injuries of innocent seafarers.

Also Read: ‘Will be taking Kharg Island’: Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard tonight’ as war in West Asia deepens

Endangering Sailors

Adding to the woes, the US Navy itself is attacking a merchant vessel trying to bypass the American naval blockade of Iran. Neither the IRGC nor the United States are allowing ships to reach their destinations. By unilaterally announcing that the Strait is open for business, critics argue that the United States is practising highly reckless diplomacy. Projecting an artificial aura of normalcy over a highly volatile war zone does not make the waters safer—it merely coaxes vulnerable commercial ships into a active crossfire.

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