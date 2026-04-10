Missed H-1B lottery? Here are 6 ways to still work in the United States

New Delhi: The H-1B visa lottery for the financial year 2027 has recently concluded, with thousands of applicants selected for work opportunities in the United States. At the same time, many skilled workers were not picked in the draw.

However, immigration lawyers say that missing the lottery does not shut the door to the US job market. There are several other legal pathways that can still lead to employment opportunities in the country.

Felipe Jimenez, an immigration lawyer associated with Reddy Neumann Brown PC, explained that there are multiple visa options available for foreign workers who want to live and work in the United States.

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He stated that while there are around eight possible routes, six main options are used for employment purposes, excluding two categories that mainly apply to citizens of Canada and Mexico.

Cap-exempt H-1B route

The standard H-1B visa has an annual cap of 85,000 visas, which are usually allocated through a lottery system. However, there is also a cap-exempt category that does not require a lottery.

Jobs in universities, higher education institutions, university-linked non-profit organisations, non-profit research bodies and government research institutions fall outside the regular cap. Foreign professionals working in these roles can directly obtain a cap-exempt H-1B visa without entering the lottery process.

F-1 visa pathway

Students already in the United States on F-1 visas and working under Optional Practical Training (OPT) often enter the H-1B lottery. If they are not selected and their OPT period is nearing its end, one option is to re-enrol in an academic programme and regain F-1 student status.

This allows them to stay in the country legally and continue working through OPT opportunities connected to their studies.

STEM OPT extension

International students on OPT are generally allowed to work for 12 months after completing their studies. Those who graduate in science, technology, engineering or mathematics fields can apply for a STEM OPT extension.

This extension allows an additional 24 months of work permission, giving eligible candidates more time to stay employed in the United States even if they miss the H-1B lottery.

Day 1 CPT programme

The Day 1 CPT option allows certain F-1 students to begin work training from the first day of their academic programme through Curricular Practical Training.

Experts advise caution while using this route, as immigration authorities may reject applications later if they find the programme does not meet valid requirements, which can also affect future visa approvals.

O-1 visa for exceptional talent

The O-1 visa is meant for individuals with extraordinary ability in fields such as science, education, business, sports, arts, film or television.

Eligibility is generally assessed based on achievements such as research publications, awards or high salary levels that show exceptional professional standing. Those who meet the criteria can qualify for long-term work opportunities in the country.

L-1 intra-company transfer visa

The L-1 visa applies to employees working in multinational companies. It is designed for professionals already employed by a US-based company abroad who are then transferred to the company’s office in America.

This route allows employees to relocate and continue working within the same organisation without going through the H-1B lottery system.