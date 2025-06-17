As Israel and Iran exchange one of the most intense military conflicts in years, a surreal Beirut video in Lebanon has gone viral, showing revelers at a rooftop bar apparently unaware of missiles illuminating the night sky.

The footage, which was shared extensively on X, shows a trumpeter entertaining guests at a Beirut hotel as diners, leaving the table, capture the scene on their phones. A DJ keeps playing music, in a striking contrast to the mounting Israel-Iran tensions. An on-screen title reads, "Meanwhile in Lebanon." X's AI chatbot, Grok, had put forward that the location might be one of Beirut's favorite rooftop hangouts such as SPINE or Iris Rooftop, famous for live music and sea views, although the precise location is not confirmed.

The footage comes after Israel's "Operation Rising Lion," initiated on June 13, which attacked more than 100 Iranian strategic targets, including Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan nuclear sites, missile bases, air defenses, and the headquarters of Tehran's Defence Ministry. Iranian authorities confirmed at least 100 fatalities, including nuclear scientists and military command, and more than 380 casualties.

Iran responded with "Operation True Promise III," launching more than 150 ballistic missiles and 100 drones on Israeli cities like Haifa, Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, and Jerusalem. At least seven Israelis were killed and major damage was inflicted on critical infrastructure, further escalating tensions.

The Beirut videos have caused international controversy, drawing attention to Lebanon's delicate position in dealing with the regional crisis while trying to preserve a façade of normalcy.