Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917115https://zeenews.india.com/world/missiles-fly-music-plays-lebanons-surreal-party-viral-video-shocks-amid-israel-iran-war-watch-2917115.html
NewsWorld
BEIRUT VIDEO

Missiles Fly, Music Plays: Lebanon's Surreal Party Viral Video Shocks Amid Israel-Iran War | WATCH

Viral video showed Beirut partygoers dancing as missiles fly during Israel-Iran conflict, June 2025. Lebanon's surreal response sparked debate. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Missiles Fly, Music Plays: Lebanon's Surreal Party Viral Video Shocks Amid Israel-Iran War | WATCH Beirut Parties Amid Missile Fire (social media)

As Israel and Iran exchange one of the most intense military conflicts in years, a surreal Beirut video in Lebanon has gone viral, showing revelers at a rooftop bar apparently unaware of missiles illuminating the night sky.

The footage, which was shared extensively on X, shows a trumpeter entertaining guests at a Beirut hotel as diners, leaving the table, capture the scene on their phones. A DJ keeps playing music, in a striking contrast to the mounting Israel-Iran tensions. An on-screen title reads, "Meanwhile in Lebanon." X's AI chatbot, Grok, had put forward that the location might be one of Beirut's favorite rooftop hangouts such as SPINE or Iris Rooftop, famous for live music and sea views, although the precise location is not confirmed.

The footage comes after Israel's "Operation Rising Lion," initiated on June 13, which attacked more than 100 Iranian strategic targets, including Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan nuclear sites, missile bases, air defenses, and the headquarters of Tehran's Defence Ministry. Iranian authorities confirmed at least 100 fatalities, including nuclear scientists and military command, and more than 380 casualties.

Iran responded with "Operation True Promise III," launching more than 150 ballistic missiles and 100 drones on Israeli cities like Haifa, Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, and Jerusalem. At least seven Israelis were killed and major damage was inflicted on critical infrastructure, further escalating tensions.

The Beirut videos have caused international controversy, drawing attention to Lebanon's delicate position in dealing with the regional crisis while trying to preserve a façade of normalcy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK