‘Missiles Not Far Away’: Pakistan Leader Issues Fresh Warning To India Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Kamran Saeed Usmani, a senior youth leader of Pakistan’s ruling party, warned India of military consequences, stating any threat to Dhaka’s sovereignty would prompt a response from Islamabad.

In a fresh video message, Usmani asserted that any move by New Delhi against Dhaka would provoke a response from Islamabad.

“If India attacks Bangladesh's autonomy, if anyone dares to cast an evil eye towards Bangladesh, then remember that the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces, and our missiles are not far away," he said in a video.