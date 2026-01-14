Missiles Or Bluff? ‘Keep Protesting, Help Is Coming’: Trump’s Message To Iranians As War Fears Rise

Washington: US President Donald Trump urged anti-government protesters to escalate their actions against the ruling establishment. In a Truth Social post slightly over 40 words, he called on Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS” and warned that those responsible for killing demonstrators “will pay a big price”. He also announced that he has cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the deadly crackdown on protesters stops, adding in capital letters, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!”

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!” his post read.

It carries multiple signals for both the Iranian government and the agitators. By cancelling all diplomatic meetings, Trump indicated that US diplomacy with Tehran is now on pause, despite reports that Iranian officials had previously sought talks. At the same time, he encouraged protesters to seize state institutions, a move that could trigger violent crackdowns by security forces inside Iran.

Ending the post with “MIGA” (Make Iran Great Again), the US president appeared to signal alignment with hawkish allies while expanding the rhetoric of his previous “America First” MAGA movement.

‘Unleashing Holy Hell’

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, explained what he called the vision behind the president’s warning. He said the president’s warning was about pushing Iran’s system toward collapse. He claimed protests on the streets, along with US military action, would deal a “death blow” to those in power. He suggested that Trump wants to target Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure.

“The tipping point of this long journey will be President Trump’s resolve. No boots on the ground, but unleashing holy hell, as he promised, on the regime that has trampled every red line,” Graham wrote on social media.

He added that a combination of military, cyber and psychological attacks formed the core of the “help is on its way” message.

He presented his comments as concern for human rights in Iran, while his past statements have supported massive Israeli strikes in Gaza. “We are in a religious war here. I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself. Level the place,” he had said in 2023.

Ex-Iranian Minister Dismisses US Threats

Sayyed Atollah Mohajerani, Iran’s former minister of culture from 1997 to 2000, downplayed the threat posed by the United States. He told Al Jazeera that America has issued similar warnings throughout Iran’s history without succeeding in toppling the government.

He claimed the regime is intact despite repeated calls for its change from the West, including during last year’s 12 Day War with Israel.

He also dismissed allegations that Iranian authorities were solely responsible for violence against protesters. He said unrest turned violent after more than a week and blamed external influence over armed groups inside Iran.

He contrasted the US’s focus on Iran with domestic issues, citing the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a US ICE officer as an example of American human rights failures.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has expressed horror over reports of hundreds of protesters being killed in Iran.

Regional Reactions

Qatar has also weighed in on the situation. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, expressing support for “all efforts aiming to de-escalate and peaceful solutions” in the region.

The Qatari foreign ministry posted a statement in Arabic, adding that the two leaders discussed regional developments, though it did not directly reference the ongoing protests.