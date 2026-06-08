Missiles over negotiations? What Iran’s top leadership are really signalling

US-Iran Conflict: Iran’s top political and military leadership are speaking in a more hardline tone when it comes to negotiations with the United States. Statements from senior leaders suggest that they prefer to talk in terms of strength instead of compromise. Their view of diplomacy is defined by pressure, rather than being based only on dialogue.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf recently posted on X, saying, “We get concessions not through negotiations, but through missiles. We simply explain our position to them through talks.”

Similar views have been echoed by Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a military advisor to Iran’s top leadership, wrote, “We will break a naval blockade either through negotiations or direct action.”

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His comments show a pattern where diplomatic language is mixed with military messaging. In public discourse, the word “talks” has become one of the most repeated terms in Iranian media and social platforms. But instead of suggesting progress, it appears along with references to conflict, pressure or breakdown in relations.

A change after years of stalled diplomacy

Over the past two decades, Iran’s negotiations with Western powers have moved in cycles of stalemate, deadlock and partial agreements. During earlier phases, especially under former chief negotiator Saeed Jalili during Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s presidency, officials regularly talked about progress. That momentum, however, rarely held for long.

Today, after multiple rounds of negotiations and periods of direct or indirect military confrontation, the space between diplomacy and conflict has narrowed. Reports of possible agreements are often followed within hours by warnings of ceasefire violations, military readiness or escalation.

Markets have also adapted to this pattern. Routine statements about “progress in talks” or “differences over details” no longer move oil, currency or gold prices the way they once did. However, unexpected developments or statements from top officials cause sudden fluctuations.

Competing definitions of a “deal”

A major part of the debate in Iran is not about whether to talk, but what a deal actually means. Conservative voices insist that any agreement must fully align with leadership-defined conditions.

On May 29, Parliament’s National Security Committee head Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X, “Trump should know that Iran, as the winner on the field, sets the terms. Cash for cash, credit for credit, nothing more.”

Lawmakers close to conservative circles have also criticised possible flexibility in talks as “pure loss”. Mahmoud Nabavian, deputy head of Parliament’s National Security Commission, wrote on May 26, “This agreement is ‘a complete loss’ because it lacks clarity on lifting sanctions, compensation, peaceful nuclear use and violates leadership conditions.”

Reports in Iranian media also mention strict conditions based on leadership directives, including acceptance of uranium enrichment, full lifting of sanctions, withdrawal of US forces from the region, compensation payments and ending military operations in regional areas such as Lebanon.

Media narratives and internal divides

Iranian media coverage shows differences in tone. Conservative outlets such as Kayhan and Asr-e Iranian argue that only agreements that match leadership conditions are acceptable. Reformist-leaning newspapers like Sazandegi and Shargh describe negotiations as possible under structured political approval, emphasising the need for managed diplomacy.

Some publications, including Kuds newspaper, say there are contradictions in the way the talks are being reported. Television and state-affiliated media have also warned against internal division, cautioning against narratives that “weaken national unity” or create political polarisation around negotiations.

Public opinion and limited visibility

Public sentiment in the country is difficult to measure with clarity. Surveys cited by state-affiliated institutions show mixed results, with some indicating opposition to talks with the United States, while others suggest divided or uncertain views. However, details about methodology and sample size are not publicly available.

A survey published by the Islamic Revolution University’s research institute in May indicated that 48 percent opposed negotiations with Washington, while 36 percent supported them and 12 percent had no clear position.

Other reports have produced even more divergent numbers, including claims of strong support for the military conflict. These variations make it difficult to form a consistent picture of public opinion.

Talks seen as political confrontation

Within Iran’s political structure, negotiations are described not as compromise but as a form of controlled confrontation. Some officials argue that diplomacy is part of a strategic contest.

Hardline voices continue to question US reliability and point to earlier breakdowns in agreements. Others inside the system say economic and security problems make some level of talks necessary, even if they are tightly controlled.

Negotiation continues in politics, but different sides see it in different ways. The outcome depends on what each side sees as acceptable terms.