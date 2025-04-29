Missing Indian Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Canada; India Takes Up Matter With Ottawa

In a tragic incident, an Indian student who was the daughter of Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Devinder Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Canada after she went missing four days ago. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa has confirmed the development saying that it has it has taken up the matter with Ottawa authorities.

According to reports, she was a native of Dera Bassi in Punjab and was in Canada to pursue a diploma course. Taking to X, High Commission of India in Ottawa said, "We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation by local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance."

Earlier, the High Commission had sought public help in getting any information about Vanshika after she went missing. "HCI Ottawa is in touch with local partner Indo-Canadian community associations and concerned authorities regarding a missing person alert for an Indian student in Ottawa," it said.

According to media reports, Vanshika's body was discovered on a beach. The cause of death remains unclear, and an investigation is currently ongoing.