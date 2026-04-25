The planet's two major military powers find themselves facing a disturbing trend – the deaths and disappearances of their best defense scientists for reasons that still cannot be explained. So far, at least 20 individuals whose work revolves around the development of nuclear technology, hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence (AI), or space protection programs have either died or gone missing since the start of 2026.

Although the official explanations always refer to "accidents" or "natural deaths," the specifics of these tragedies are causing suspicion regarding the possibility of foreign espionage attempts intended to weaken the technology base of these nations.

USA: Missing in action

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the case of the USA, at least 11 individuals have disappeared in similar circumstances. Typically, the scientist in question walks out of home, leaving all communication devices behind, including phones, wallets, and glasses, never to be heard of again.

The disappearance of a general: Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, once heading the Air Force Research Laboratory, also known for his UFO investigations, has vanished from the face of the Earth in February 2026. Leaving behind all valuables, except for his personal revolver, he never showed up again.

The vanishing NASA engineer

Monica Reza, an aerospace engineer working for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on super-alloy metals for rockets, vanished during a hiking expedition with her friends in California. She was last seen falling behind her companions by 30 feet, disappearing instantly, with no trace left of her ever since the extensive searches.

The engineer's deadly crash

Joshua LeBlanc, a 29-year-old engineer from NASA's Nuclear Propulsion Project, died after the explosion of the Tesla car he was driving. His relatives suspect foul play, considering he left his mobile phone and wallet at home before the accident.

The Chinese scientists' tragedy: 'Sacrifices' on the battlefield of science

According to China, there have been nine deaths among its scientists, including engineers. Although Beijing always explains such cases through car accidents and sudden illnesses, some of the phrases used in the news about them are raising alarms worldwide.

The AI strategist

Professor Feng Yanghe, aged 38, an outstanding scientist from the National University of Defense Technology, who created artificial intelligence simulation models related to Taiwan, perished in a car accident near Beijing. The authorities called his death a "sacrifice while on government duty," normally used only for deceased military personnel.

ALSO READ | Tehran's mask of unity: Inside the power struggle derailing peace talks

ALSO READ | A tale of two 'nail houses’: What Ghaziabad's Swabhiman can learn from China's 'Eye of Jinxi'