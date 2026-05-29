Mixed signals from Moscow: Putin hints at ‘near end’ to Ukraine conflict while Medvedev warns Europe

In a day of sharply contrasting rhetoric from the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the military conflict in Ukraine is drawing to a close, even as a senior security official issued a blunt warning to European nations to expect further disruption from stray combat drones. Speaking to reporters, President Putin asserted that recent military advancements on the frontlines indicate the hostilities are entering their final phases. Concurrently, Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, cautioned European leadership that their citizens will not be able to sleep peacefully due to escalating regional spillover.

Also Read: 'No war ends with military conflict alone, dialogue is needed': PM Modi on Ukraine, West Asia situation

Putin Cites Frontline Advancements, Maintains Openness to Dialogue

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During a press briefing reported by Russia's state-owned TASS news agency, President Putin stated that the momentum of Russian forces across the theatre of operations signals a resolution is approaching. "The situation on the battlefield is developing in such a way that it gives us the right to say that the situation is nearing its end," Putin remarked, pointing to Russian territorial gains.

However, the Russian head of state emphasized that establishing a concrete date for the cessation of hostilities remains unrealistic. "Regarding the timeframe... giving specific timeframes during combat is impossible. Not only is it reckless, but it’s also practically never done," he added.

Putin reiterated that Moscow remains receptive to structural peace negotiations, claiming Russia "has never refused to negotiate" but maintained that any installation posing a direct military threat to Russian sovereignty remains a legitimate target.

Meanwhile, diplomatic channels appear to be exploring backchannel options. In London, representatives from several European nations are reportedly conducting informal, closed-door consultations regarding the potential frameworks for a negotiated settlement with Russia, including reviews of the existing international sanctions regime.

Medvedev Delivers Aggressive Counter-Warning to NATO Members

The relatively measured tone from the Russian President stood in stark contrast to a highly aggressive public statement issued by Dmitry Medvedev. “Citizens of EU countries, You should realize your authorities have unilaterally entered into a war with Russia. So be vigilant and don't be surprised by anything. The peaceful sleep is over. But you know who to ask why!” said Medvedev.

His comments followed an overnight incident where a drone strayed during an attack on Ukraine and crashed into an apartment building in Galati, Romania—a sovereign NATO member state.

Also Read: Beijing rejects report claiming Xi told Trump that Putin might 'regret' Ukraine invasion

The incident drew fierce condemnation from Brussels, prompting NATO to pledge to "defend every inch of Allied territory". Rebuffing NATO's warnings, Medvedev characterised European heads of state as impotent' and claimed that their extensive military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine places their populations directly within the zone of conflict. He argued that the true origin of the drone that impacted Romania had yet to be independently verified.