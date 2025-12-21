Bangladesh Unrest: Mob Sets BNP Leader's Home Ablaze; 7-Year-Old Daughter Dies

A 7-year-old girl, daughter of BNP leader Belal Hossain, died when a mob torched their home in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila early Sunday, reports the Daily Star. The 1 a.m. blaze critically injured her father, a businessman and Bhabaniganj Union BNP secretary and sisters Salma (16) and Samia (14).