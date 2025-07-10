Modi Gets Brazil’s Top Honour, But Loses Missile Deal To Italy – What Went Wrong?

New Delhi: Brazil has decided to step away from ongoing talks to acquire India’s Akash air defense missile system. Once promising, the negotiations have now stalled. Officials in Brasilia are now focusing on Italy’s Enhanced Modular Air Defence Solution (EMADS) instead, according to sources cited in a Deccan Herald report.

The development came as Narendra Modi, on a historic state visit to Brazil, the first by an Indian prime minister in 57 years, held high-level discussions with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The two leaders shook hands on ambitious goals, including pushing bilateral trade from $12.2 billion in 2024–25 to $20 billion by 2030.

Despite agreeing to deepen defense and security ties, Brazil’s government has apparently decided to pursue other missile systems. EMADS from Italy now appears to be Lula’s preferred choice.

Yet, the optics remained warm. After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said, “India and Brazil’s growing defense cooperation reflects deep mutual trust. As two large democracies, our collaboration matters not just for the Global South, but for humanity.”

He added, “In a world passing through tension and uncertainty, the India-Brazil partnership is a pillar of stability and balance.”

During the state ceremony, President Lula honoured PM Modi the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, Brazil’s highest civilian award. He emphasised his commitment to building stronger industrial defense ties between the two nations.

Brazil may have stepped away from the Akash missile system for now, but it still holds interest in other Indian defense products. Talks remain active over India’s coastal surveillance system and the Garuda artillery gun.

PM Modi highlighted that the two nations share a clear and uncompromising stance on global terrorism. “India and Brazil stand united in this fight. Zero tolerance and zero double standards. We strongly oppose terrorism and those who support it,” he said.

The shelved Akash deal may be a setback, but the broader relationship between Brazil and India continues to move forward – with defense still very much on the table, albeit on new terms.