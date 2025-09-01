Advertisement
‘Modi In Bed With Putin, Xi...Brahmins Profiteering From Russian Oil’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Casteist Slur To Incite Indians

With each passing day since the US tariff against New Delhi came into effect, Trump administration officials are making wild charges and reckless comments against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 07:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India-US Tariff Row: With New Delhi refusing to bow down to America’s bullying and China extending a friendly hand towards its adversary India, the Donald Trump administration has found itself embroiled in criticism over tariffs on India. With each passing day, Trump administration officials are making wild charges and reckless comments against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a fresh attack on India, Trump’s Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has tried to divide Indians on caste-lines. In an interview with Fox News, Navarro said that while Modi is in bed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indians have failed to understand the situation, as Brahmins benefit from the Russian oil purchase.

Navarro's Casteist Slur

Interestingly, observing that India has responded to American tariffs with unity rather than fear, officials in the Trump administration are now attempting to exploit caste divisions as a means of provocation. Navarro now claims that Brahmins are profiteering from the Russian oil purchase.

"Modi is a great leader. I don't understand why he is in bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when it's the biggest democracy in the world. I would say to the Indian people, please understand what is going on. You have got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," said Navarro.

'Modi's War'

Navarro is the same US official who termed the Russia-Ukraine conflict as 'Modi's war'. In an earlier interview on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power, Navarro argued that India, by purchasing discounted oil from Russia, is effectively ‘helping’ Moscow. He further contended that New Delhi’s actions harm the United States as a whole. According to Navarro, American consumers, businesses, and workers bear the cost of India’s high tariffs, which he claimed result in job losses, factory closures, reduced income, and suppressed wages. "...the taxpayers lose, because we’ve got to fund Modi’s war," he said.

