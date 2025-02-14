Modi In US: PM Meets President Trump With Trade Deals In Focus - 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Donald Trump for the first time since his return to the White House on January 20 for his second term as US President. PM Modi and President Trump shared a hug, warmly greeted each other, and shook hands at the White House. The two leaders praised their strong bond and expressed hope for stronger ties and trade deals.

Top Highlights Of Modi's US Visit

1- Trump and Modi emphasised the "special bond" between the world's oldest and largest democracies, agreeing to enhance cooperation in energy, technology, and connectivity.

2- President Donald Trump called PM Modi a "great friend" but warned that India won't be exempt from the higher tariffs he's imposing on U.S. trade partners.

3- Trump announced plans to significantly increase military sales to India, including paving the way for providing F-35 stealth fighters.

4- The US and India reached an agreement to make the US a leading supplier of oil and gas to India.

5- Trump stated that India and the US will collaborate more than ever to confront radical Islamic terrorism globally.

6- Trump confirmed the approval of the extradition of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana to India, calling him "one of the very evil people of the world."

7- On tariffs, Trump emphasised that the US seeks a level playing field in trade with India.

(With PTI inputs)