/'Modi is calm, cool, and a total killer, I am not': Trump praises PM ahead of bilateral meet

Just before sitting down for their bilateral meeting, the first in over a year, US President Donald Trump showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as “calm”, “cool”, and a “total killer”.
Trump’s remarks at the G7 leaders’ lunch highlighted that the personal chemistry between the two leaders remains strong, despite the continuing strains in India-US ties.
"Unlike PM Modi, who's calm, cool and a total killer, I am not. Just look at him," Trump said at the gathering of world leaders.
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