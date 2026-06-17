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'Modi is calm, cool, and a total killer, I am not': Trump praises PM ahead of bilateral meet

Trump’s remarks at the G7 leaders’ lunch highlighted that the personal chemistry between the two leaders remains strong, despite the continuing strains in India-US ties.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
'Modi is calm, cool, and a total killer, I am not': Trump praises PM ahead of bilateral meet
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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