Iron Dome meets Sudarshan Chakra: How Israel's classified defensive systems will make India's air shield unstoppable

Israel has offered a full technology transfer of its most classified defensive systems, the Iron Dome and the Iron Beam, to India, the world’s fifth-largest economy. This high-stakes offer comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Israel for a landmark visit on Wednesday.

The game changers: Iron Dome vs Iron Beam

The shift in warfare is defined by the "economics of attrition." While a single Iron Dome interceptor costs between $50,000 and $100,000, the Iron Beam, a 100-kilowatt laser weapon, destroys incoming drones and rockets for a mere $2 per shot. By providing this technology, Israel is effectively making the financial burden of prolonged missile warfare irrelevant for New Delhi.

Though Israel is offering its technology to India, the country’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already successfully developed and tested indigenous Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), placing India among an elite group of nations, including the US, Russia, and China with such capabilities.

Supercharging India's indigenous 'DURGA-II'

The Israeli transfer is expected to "supercharge" India’s flagship DURGA-II (Directionally Unrestricted Ray-Gun Array) project, providing the critical 100-kW scaling expertise needed to intercept fast-moving ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

Integration into 'Sudarshan Chakra'

The true value of this deal lies in its integration into India’s Sudarshan Chakra, a multi-layered air defence network. By combining the Iron Dome’s short-range missile capabilities with the Iron Beam’s cost-effective laser, India creates a "near-impenetrable" shield. This layered approach ensures that high-value interceptors are saved for heavy missiles, while the laser handles low-cost "swarm drones" that have become a hallmark of modern conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The 'Make in India' impact

Meanwhile, the full technology transfer will ensure these systems are manufactured domestically, thereby removing dependence on other countries during critical times or conflicts. This will also boost India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, creating a supply chain that is not vulnerable to external diplomatic pressures or sanctions.

By integrating Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam into its military architecture, India will move closer to possessing the most advanced and cost-effective air defence system in the world, while ensuring that the Indian Armed Forces can neutralise emerging threats like hypersonic gliders and coordinated saturation strikes, securing the nation’s airspace against evolving 21st-century challenges for decades to come.