Modi, Macron Push For Stronger Trade, UNSC Reforms, And AI Regulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday discussed ways to boost trade and investment between India and France. They also pledged to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and global forums.

The leaders emphasized the need for concrete steps to ensure artificial intelligence benefits society, the economy, and the environment.

A joint statement said the talks covered bilateral ties and major global and regional issues.

Modi and Macron called for urgent reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). They agreed to work closely on global matters, including UNSC-related issues.

Macron reiterated France’s strong support for India’s permanent seat in the UNSC.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the India-France Strategic Partnership, highlighting its steady growth over the past 25 years.