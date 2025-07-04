Modi Mania Grips Trinidad: PM Receives Historic Welcome, Diaspora Cheers With Drums, Dance And Bhojpuri Chautaal

Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago): Port of Spain exploded with sound, colour and emotion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Trinidad and Tobago on July 3 for a historic two-day visit. The welcome was more than ceremonial. It was a full-blown celebration. Traditional drums echoed, dancers swayed to Indian-Caribbean beats and the air pulsed with chants and cheers.

The prime minister stepped out into a wave of admiration, welcomed not only by the official delegation but by hundreds from the Indian diaspora, many waiting for hours at Piarco International Airport.

He was greeted with a Guard of Honour and a rare personal reception from Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who was joined by 38 cabinet ministers and four Members of Parliament.

Landed in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, distinguished members of the Cabinet and MPs for the gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations. Looking forward to addressing… pic.twitter.com/lyxxnKKfsR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come! pic.twitter.com/RkAW4pQBKw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

This marked Modi’s first visit to the Caribbean nation as India’s prime minister and the first by any Indian PM since 1999.

The ceremonial welcome unfolded like a vivid display of cultural diplomacy. From traditional Trinidadian rhythms to the vibrant sounds of Bhojpuri Chautaal, the atmosphere celebrated shared history and roots.

Splendid atmosphere at the community programme in Trinidad & Tobago. https://t.co/qlW5JqaCCl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

PM Modi stood watching, visibly moved, as the performance echoed connections stretching back generations from the sugarcane plantations to today’s cultural festivals. He later shared a video of the performance, calling it a “cultural connect like no other”.

A cultural connect like no other!



Very happy to have witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain. The connect between Trinidad & Tobago and India, especially parts of eastern UP and Bihar is noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/O751WpAJc5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

In a heartfelt gesture, Trinidad and Tobago conferred upon Modi its highest civilian honour – The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).

Former Agriculture Secretary Dev Duggal, speaking on the sidelines, described the award as “long overdue”. He recalled Modi’s earlier visit in 2003 for the World Hindu Conference, before he became the prime minister. This time, Duggal said, the visit carried a new weight – one that recognised the stature of India’s leader on the world stage.

The airport welcome was only the beginning. Over the next two days, PM Modi will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar to deepen cooperation in areas such as digital finance, IT, renewable energy and healthcare. The broader aim is a long-term strategic bridge between India and the Caribbean.

Modi also took time to connect with the Indian diaspora, which makes up nearly 50% of Trinidad and Tobago’s population. Many in the crowd at the airport held placards and waved flags. Some broke into spontaneous Bhojpuri songs.

Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago’s development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate… pic.twitter.com/qlKVIEjUwh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

The prime minister spoke to them warmly, praising their achievements in education, business, governance and cultural preservation. He highlighted how generations of Indian-origin families had shaped the country’s growth while staying rooted in Indian traditions.

Among those he met were three young winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz – Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato. Aimed at strengthening diaspora ties, the quiz had seen wide participation in Trinidad and Tobago. Modi congratulated the winners personally, calling the initiative a bridge between hearts and homelands.

Posting about the encounter, Modi called the diaspora’s welcome “unforgettable” and their contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s development “deep and inspiring”.

He hoped the India-Trinidad bond would “scale new heights in the times to come”.

Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago.



This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India. pic.twitter.com/QbRSsYF6VY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

For Port of Spain, the two days turned into a festival. For the Indian diaspora, it felt like a homecoming. And for India, the visit added another chapter to a growing story of global engagement built not only through treaties, but through tradition, people and presence.

(With ANI inputs)