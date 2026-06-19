/Modi-Trump G7 meeting shows positive momentum, but questions loom over Trump's unpredictability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first scheduled bilateral meeting in over 16 months on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at the French resort town of Evian on June 17, 2026, projecting warmth and forward momentum on trade and strategic cooperation while navigating recent strains in the bilateral ties.
The encounter, part of the French-hosted summit (June 15–17) where India attended as an outreach partner, came against a backdrop of tensions, including a US strike in the Gulf of Oman that killed three Indian sailors. PM Modi emphasised the safety of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz, a point Trump acknowledged by noting the dangers of seafaring.
Trump described the talks as “very good” and said the two sides were “very close” to a trade deal, building on the India-US COMPACT framework covering military, commerce, and technology ties. He praised Modi effusively as a “very tough negotiator,” “the most beautiful-looking man,” “like an angel,” and “as tough as he’s a killer,” while referencing their past rapport, including the “Howdy Modi” event.
On security, Trump pledged US support for India if attacked, stating, “If anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there,” but conditioned it on PM Modi remaining leader. He also indicated plans for a future visit to India.
Discussions covered energy, defence, technology, people-to-people ties, West Asia stability, and Ukraine. PM Modi appreciated Trump’s efforts toward peace in West Asia. Both leaders reviewed progress under the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and committed to advancing it for mutual benefit and Indo-Pacific stability.
Positive optics and practical gains of the summit
The meeting highlighted personal chemistry, helping to reset perceptions after a period of frosty relations marked by trade imbalances, tariffs, and the recent sailor deaths. Trump’s comments and the announced future visit signal a desire to strengthen ties. India and the US share interests in countering regional challenges, supply chain resilience, and economic cooperation.
Analysts note the encounter delivered symbolic reassurance and tangible discussion points on trade and security, leveraging the leaders’ long-standing rapport.
Questions remain over durability and style
Despite the upbeat tone, uncertainties persist due to Trump’s unpredictable approach. The defense pledge was explicitly personal and conditional on PM Modi’s leadership, raising questions about institutional durability. Trade talks have echoed similar “close” declarations in the past without swift resolution, and implementation could face volatility from policy shifts or domestic US politics.
The sailor incident tested ties, with PM Modi focusing on broader seafarer safety rather than seeking direct accountability. Some observers view the engagement as pragmatic but caution India against over-reliance on personal diplomacy, given its multi-alignment strategy involving Russia and QUAD partners.
The G7 addressed global issues like AI, trade, energy, and geopolitics. Trump’s blunt style was on display elsewhere, including declaring “I’m the boss” in sessions. The Modi-Trump meeting fits a pattern of leader-driven bilateralism amid flux in West Asia and beyond.
New Delhi appears to be hedging while pursuing engagement, with expectations of continued dialogue. Whether momentum translates into concrete outcomes on trade, defense pacts, or consistent US policy remains to be seen. The relationship’s resilience was evident, but structural challenges and Trump’s impulsiveness continue to loom.
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