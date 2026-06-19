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Modi-Trump G7 meeting shows positive momentum, but questions loom over Trump's unpredictability

PM Modi and President Trmp reviewed progress under the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and committed to advancing it for mutual benefit and Indo-Pacific stability. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Modi-Trump G7 meeting shows positive momentum, but questions loom over Trump's unpredictability
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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