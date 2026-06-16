/Modi-Trump meeting after 16 months: decoding the much-anticipated bilateral talks | DNA Analysis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, marking their first interaction in 16 months. The meeting drew considerable international attention as the two leaders exchanged a warm greeting, underscoring the importance of India-US ties at a time when several strategic, economic and geopolitical issues are shaping the global agenda.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the significance of the Modi-Trump engagement and the broader developments surrounding it.
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Before his scheduled bilateral meeting with President Trump, Prime Minister Modi held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, with Carney extending an invitation to Modi to visit Canada. The Prime Minister also appreciated the contributions and welfare initiatives undertaken for the Indian diaspora in Canada.
The upcoming Modi-Trump bilateral meeting is expected to focus heavily on trade and economic cooperation. The discussions come ahead of the next round of India-US trade negotiations scheduled in New Delhi on June 23 and 24. During those talks, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his delegation are expected to meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to advance discussions on a proposed trade agreement.
Ahead of the Delhi negotiations, Modi and Trump may deliberate on key issues where differences remain. Areas likely to be discussed include greater access for Indian goods and services to the US market, possible tariff adjustments, and enhanced opportunities for Indian companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, information technology, services and agriculture.
The meeting also assumes significance against the backdrop of developments in West Asia. It is taking place at a time when a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is reportedly nearing finalisation, while indications of progress on issues related to Hormuz have emerged. These developments are particularly important for India, which imports nearly 85 percent of its crude oil requirements and depends on secure energy supply routes for its energy security.
India is also sourcing oil from Russia, but uncertainty surrounding Hormuz has increased costs associated with energy imports. New Delhi is expected to emphasise the importance of uninterrupted oil supplies through the region, along with the security of maritime shipping routes and the safety of Indian crew members operating in these waters.
Energy cooperation may also feature in discussions regarding Iran. India had previously imported oil from Iran before US sanctions led to a halt in supplies. Any future developments concerning regional stability and energy markets are likely to be of interest to both countries.
Strategic issues are also expected to be high on the agenda. The United States has repeatedly described India as a key partner and seeks stronger cooperation on regional and global challenges, including matters related to China. Discussions may cover developments in the Indo-Pacific region, supply chain resilience and broader strategic coordination.
Washington's China Plus One Supply Chain strategy aims to diversify manufacturing and supply networks, while India is looking for greater cooperation from the United States in manufacturing, semiconductor production, critical minerals and defence technology. Collaboration in artificial intelligence, investment and global security is also expected to figure in the talks.
The anticipated meeting is being closely watched because both countries have significant stakes in strengthening their partnership. India is seeking a long-term trade agreement and enhanced economic cooperation, while the United States is looking for greater market access and deeper strategic engagement. Areas related to energy security, regional stability and reducing dependence on China are likely to receive particular attention.
Alongside these diplomatic developments, a separate debate has emerged in the United States over proposed amendments to India's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). Several American lawmakers, including Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch, have expressed concerns about provisions in the proposed legislation governing foreign funding received by NGOs and voluntary organisations.
The lawmakers have objected to provisions that would allow government authorities to oversee assets created using foreign funds if an organisation's licence is cancelled, surrendered or frozen. They have argued that such measures could affect properties associated with Christian missionaries, churches and Christian institutions. Concerns have also been raised that changes to the law could impact NGOs and organisations critical of the government.
Supporters of the proposed amendments argue that every sovereign nation has the right to frame laws in accordance with its national interests and regulatory requirements. The government has maintained that the changes are intended to ensure transparency, prevent misuse of foreign donations and guarantee that assets created through such funds continue to serve public purposes.
The FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, and has not yet been passed by Parliament. However, criticism from some US lawmakers has already triggered a debate over the proposed changes.
Data presented during the analysis showed that NGOs and private organisations in India received Rs 18,337 crore in foreign funding in 2016-17, Rs 19,764 crore in 2017-18, Rs 20,011 crore in 2018-19, and Rs 55,741 crore between 2019-20 and 2021-22.
The discussion also referred to previous allegations involving Greenpeace India in 2015, Amnesty India in 2020 and Oxfam India in 2021 regarding violations of rules governing foreign funding and the alleged misuse of foreign contributions. The government has taken action in such cases and maintains that the proposed amendments are intended to prevent similar issues in the future.
As Prime Minister Modi and President Trump prepare for detailed bilateral discussions, the outcome of their engagement is expected to influence trade, strategic cooperation, energy security and broader geopolitical coordination between India and the United States.
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