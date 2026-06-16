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Modi-Trump meeting after 16 months: decoding the much-anticipated bilateral talks | DNA Analysis

The Modi-Trump bilateral meeting is expected to focus heavily on trade and economic cooperation. The discussions come ahead of the next round of India-US trade negotiations scheduled in New Delhi on June 23 and 24. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
Modi-Trump meeting after 16 months: decoding the much-anticipated bilateral talks | DNA Analysis

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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