/'India plays a big role in everything': Trump praises PM Modi during G7 talks in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026 in Evian, France. The leaders discussed India-US relations, developments in West Asia, maritime security, and trade cooperation. During the meeting, Trump praised India's growing global influence under Modi's leadership, while Modi highlighted the need for peace and secure maritime trade routes.
Speaking about India's role in global affairs, Trump said he expects New Delhi to play an important part in West Asia.
"Yes, I do. I think India plays a big role in everything. As long as he (PM Narendra Modi) is the leader, India is going to play a big role."
The meeting comes at a time when tensions and diplomatic efforts continue to shape developments across West Asia.
Addressing maritime security, Modi stressed the importance of keeping global shipping routes open and safe.
"We have always said that freedom of navigation should be ensured and we should also stress upon that. Lakhs of Indian seafarers are on duty in different seas of the world in the sector of maritime trade. I believe that their security is equally important...I am confident that in the deal (with Iran) security of seafarers will be ensured and prioritised..."
PM Modi also praised Trump's efforts to promote stability in the region, saying "I commend you for your leadership on the progress in peace efforts in West Asia."
Trump, meanwhile, highlighted the strong relationship between India and the United States and pointed to growing economic cooperation between the two countries.
"We had some great meetings in France... It's a G7. We have a G2 coming up, and then we have a G20 coming up... We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi of India. We're doing trade deals... A lot of things are happening between the United States and India. The United States is doing the best we've ever done. We have over $19.2 trillion coming in, and we're building factories, we're building everything. The Prime Minister is building a lot in the United States. He's spending a lot of money in the United States, so we appreciate that job. But I just want to say he's been my friend for a long time now, and we've always had a great relationship, and it's great to be with you..."
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