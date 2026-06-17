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'India plays a big role in everything': Trump praises PM Modi during G7 talks in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump in France for bilateral talks. The leaders discussed India-US relations, cooperation, and key global issues.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
'India plays a big role in everything': Trump praises PM Modi during G7 talks in France
Image Credit: ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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