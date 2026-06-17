/'India plays a big role in everything': Trump praises PM Modi during G7 talks in France

"We had some great meetings in France... It's a G7. We have a G2 coming up, and then we have a G20 coming up... We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi of India. We're doing trade deals... A lot of things are happening between the United States and India. The United States is doing the best we've ever done. We have over $19.2 trillion coming in, and we're building factories, we're building everything. The Prime Minister is building a lot in the United States. He's spending a lot of money in the United States, so we appreciate that job. But I just want to say he's been my friend for a long time now, and we've always had a great relationship, and it's great to be with you..."