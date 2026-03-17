Mojtaba Khamenei could have died like his father – How a moment saved his life?

Tehran: Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei narrowly escaped death during the devastating US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28 that claimed the life of his father Syed Ali Khamenei. According to a leaked audio obtained by The Telegraph, Mojtaba’s survival was sheer luck as he had stepped into the garden for a brief walk minutes before missiles struck the family compound.

The attacks targeted the residence in Tehran where Ali Khamenei and senior security officials were gathered for a high-level meeting. While the senior Khamenei and several family members were killed, Mojtaba’s timing saved him.

The leaked audio reveals that he was outside heading to the upper floors when the missile impact occurred, narrowly avoiding the full brunt of the attack.

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Narrow escape from death

Featuring statements by Mojtaba’s father’s protocol chief, Majahir Hosseini, the audio recording details the chaos inside the compound during the strike. He described how Mojtaba sustained only a minor leg injury, while his wife and son were killed instantly.

Senior commanders, including IRGC chief Mohammad Shirazi, were also killed, with bodies reportedly found in fragments.

Hosseini explained that the attackers had targeted multiple locations within the office complex, seemingly aiming to eliminate the entire Khamenei family. “These devils had chosen multiple places inside the office complex to strike, including one spot for the supreme leader. Three missiles were fired at that spot alone,” he revealed.

Inside the Khamenei compound

Mojtaba Khamenei resided in the same Tehran compound as his father. The sprawling residence also housed a religious auditorium where Ali Khamenei often addressed officials, along with the homes of other Khamenei children.

On February 28, he and senior security officials had convened for a meeting in this compound when the missile strike occurred.

The leaked audio emphasises that Mojtaba’s decision to step into the garden, even for a few minutes, likely saved his life. Hosseini described it as divine intervention, adding that Mojtaba returned safely despite dust and debris falling around him.

Aftermath and present whereabouts

Since the attack, Mojtaba has been entirely out of public view. Even after his appointment as supreme leader, no public appearances or messages of allegiance have been recorded.

Media reports speculate on his location, with some suggesting he may be in Russia undergoing treatment. US officials have claimed he is in a coma. Eighteen days after the strike and his election, his exact whereabouts is unknown.

The human cost

The strike on February 28 not only claimed the life of Ali Khamenei but also killed several important personalities, including IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpur and Iran’s defense minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

Hosseini revealed that some bodies were almost unidentifiable, with only small fragments of flesh recovered for identification.

Despite the destruction, Mojtaba Khamenei emerged alive with minor injuries. His survival highlights the narrow margin between life and death during the high-precision strike carried out by US and Israeli forces.