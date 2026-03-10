Mojtaba Khamenei: Finding the courage to lead while honouring the family he lost to war

Mojtaba Khamenei, officially appointed as the third Supreme Leader in the Islamic Republic of Iran, has taken over at a time when the country is in the midst of a great personal and national tragedy. The recent tragic events following the devastating air raids carried out in the country as part of "Operation Epic Fury" have claimed the lives of at least eight members of the family of the new Supreme Leader.

A family devastated: Four immediate family members confirmed dead

The human tragedy and the devastating effects of the US-Israeli military assault on the country have claimed the lives of the very people at the heart of the Islamic regime in the country. According to reports coming in from Iranian media sources, the new Supreme Leader has suffered the tragic loss of four members of his immediate family:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Father: Ali Khamenei, the former and the longest-serving Supreme Leader in the country, was the first casualty in the war on February 28.

The Mother: Reports indicate that Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh died in the next wave of airstrikes.

The Wife & Son: Zahra Haddad-Adel (the wife of Mojtaba Khamenei) and one of his two sons were reportedly killed in the airstrikes targeting the high-security corridors of Tehran.

Widening toll: Extended relatives among the casualties

In addition to his immediate family, the widening circle of casualties among the Khamenei clan is a grim indicator of the accuracy and effectiveness of the strikes targeting the Iranian ruling elite. According to reports emanating from Iranian state-controlled media outlets, four more of the ruling elite’s close relations have been killed in the airstrikes:

A Sister and Brother-in-law.

A Nephew and a Niece.

The conflicting reports indicate that the total number of deceased relatives of the Iranian ruling elite is eight, and they are a grim indicator of the accuracy and effectiveness of the strikes targeting the Iranian ruling elite.

Consolidation amidst chaos: The rise of the hardliner

The rise of Mojtaba Khamenei to the position of leadership in the Iranian ruling elite has been ratified by an 88-member body of clerics.

Though the margin of the vote was not disclosed, his rise is seen as the culmination of years of quiet shadow-governance.

Mojtaba has been part of the Revolutionary Guards' command hierarchy for some time and managed the vast parallel business systems that sustain the state. His father’s death simply accelerated his succession, but he had been working to increase his influence for a decade as the "Enforcer" of the Iranian regime.

Global friction: Support from the east, threats from the west

The new leadership in Tehran has divided the world:

China and Russia: Both countries have warmly welcomed the ascension of Mojtaba, which may be seen as a continuation of their alliance.

The United States: President Trump seems to be in no mood to let go of his claim to the region so easily. "If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long," he said to reporters earlier today. When interviewed by the Times of Israel, he added, "We'll see what happens."

Israel: The Israeli military has been maintaining "strategic ambiguity" since the ascension of the new leader but had previously pledged to strike any successor.

War status: No pause for transition

No "honeymoon" for the new leader. Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Monday, targeting central Iran and Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

Civilian cost: According to the Iranian UN ambassador, the toll so far is 1,332 civilian casualties.

US casualties: The Pentagon confirmed the death of a seventh US soldier who died from injuries received during the campaign.

ALSO READ | Where is Iran's near-bomb-grade uranium? IAEA chief Rafael Grossi pinpoints Isfahan tunnel complex