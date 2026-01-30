A year-long investigative report has revealed a large network of luxury real estate and five-star hotels connected to Mojtaba Khamenei, the influential son of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Despite being under U.S. sanctions since 2019, the 56-year-old cleric has reportedly used a complex web of shell companies and offshore accounts to direct billions into Western markets.

The investigation, published by Bloomberg, follows a financial path from the oil fields of Iran to London’s exclusive "Billionaire’s Row."

The London Connection: Mansions and Shell Companies

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the center of the empire is The Bishops Avenue in North London, one of the world’s costliest streets. According to intelligence assessments and property records:

- Valuation: The network controls British property valued at over £100 million ($138 million).

- Key Acquisition: One specific London estate was bought for €33.7 million in 2014.

- Security: Many of these mansions remain almost empty, guarded by private security and protected by layers of corporate entities registered in the UAE, the Isle of Man, and the Caribbean.

A Continental Hospitality Network

Mojtaba Khamenei’s influence goes beyond just residential real estate. The report identified several high-end commercial properties across Europe and the Middle East:

- European Hotels: Upscale assets, including a hotel in Frankfurt (now under the Hilton banner) and luxury resorts on the Spanish coast of Mallorca.

- Dubai Villas: A private villa in a district often called the "Beverly Hills of Dubai."

- Logistics: Financial power that reaches into Persian Gulf shipping and secretive Swiss bank accounts.

The "Corrupt Banker" and the IRGC Link

While Mojtaba Khamenei's name never shows up on official deeds, investigators have singled out Ali Ansari, a 57-year-old Iranian construction magnate, as a key facilitator.

- UK Sanctions: Ansari was sanctioned by Britain last year, with officials labeling him a "corrupt Iranian banker" who offered financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

- Denials: Through his legal counsel, Ansari has "strongly denied" any personal or financial ties to Mojtaba Khamenei and is currently contesting the British sanctions.

The 'Aghazadeh' scandal: Piety vs. luxury

These revelations emerge during a tense time for the Islamic Republic. As Iran endures major anti-government protests and a faltering economy, the portrayal of the Supreme Leader’s family as modest "servants of the poor" faces sharp criticism.

- Domestic Image: State media consistently depicts the Khamenei family as living a life of revolutionary simplicity and restraint.

- Public Anger: The term aghazadeh-used by Iranians to refer to the "noble-born" children of officials who display inherited wealth-has become a rallying cry for protesters.

European officials involved in money-laundering investigations suggest that the recent freeze on Ansari’s assets could soon lead to forced sales of the European hotel holdings, potentially exposing even more of the concealed network.

ALSO READ | The Trump-Rodriguez oil deal: How Washington is reshaping Venezuela's energy future