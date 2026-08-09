/Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran releases undated video amid health rumors

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has remained largely out of public view since taking office, raising questions about his health and whereabouts. Israeli media reports have claimed that he is in extremely critical condition, while Iranian officials have rejected the claims. Now in a fresh attempt to counter the speculation, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency has released an undated video showing Khamenei well.
The video released by Mehr News Agency shows Khamenei appearing in good health. The footage is undated, so it does not establish when or where it was recorded.
Its release comes as questions continue over Khamenei’s health and his ability to lead Iran. Iranian media is using the video to challenge reports that he is seriously ill.
Israeli media reports have claimed that Khamenei was in an extremely critical condition and had been taken to a hospital. Channel 14 and The Jerusalem Post cited sources who said concerns over his health were being discussed within Iran’s leadership.
One source cited by The Jerusalem Post said, “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.”
The claim has not been independently confirmed. Iranian officials have rejected reports that Khamenei is seriously ill and have said he continues to oversee important matters.
Khamenei took over as Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in strikes on February 28. Since taking office, his absence from live public appearances has led to questions about his health, location and ability to govern.
Reports have also claimed that he suffered serious injuries during the strikes. Iranian officials have given a different account and have said his injuries were not severe.
Iranian officials have maintained that Khamenei continues to make key decisions and provide direction to senior officials.
President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that direct interaction with Khamenei is currently difficult. His comments have added to questions about the Supreme Leader’s current situation.
The video gives Iran a way to challenge reports about Khamenei’s condition, but it may not end the speculation. Because the footage is undated, it does not independently confirm his current health or location.
For now, Iran says the video shows that Khamenei remains active, while reports from outside Iran continue to question his condition and ability to lead the country.
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