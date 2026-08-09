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Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran releases undated video amid health rumors

Iran releases an undated video of Mojtaba Khamenei amid reports about his health, whereabouts and claims that he is in critical condition.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran releases undated video amid health rumors
Image Credit: mehrnews. Screengrab of Mojtaba Khamenei's video posted by Mehr News Iran.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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