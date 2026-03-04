Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran's new supreme leader after father's death

Days after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed in a joint US-Israeli attack, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly been elected as the new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

Reports published by Iran International and other media outlets suggest that Mojtaba Khamenei has been chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, allegedly under heavy pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The force is said to have pushed for the decision to preserve regime stability and sustain a hardline posture amid ongoing regional tensions, a move critics view as a controversial step toward dynastic succession.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Born in Mashhad in 1969, Mojtaba Khamenei was raised during a period of active opposition to his father's Shah. Despite his upbringing during the reign of the Shah, he currently holds no formal official title and is not considered a high-ranking cleric. His influence stems primarily from his work in his father's office and his deep connections with the Revolutionary Guard.

His lack of a public role has not shielded him from international scrutiny; in 2019, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on him, stating that he acted in an official capacity for the Supreme Leader without ever being appointed or elected. His personal history includes military service during the Iran-Iraq War, a conflict he survived while several other members of the Khamenei family, including the late leader's wife and children, lost their lives.

However, his rise to power remains highly controversial in Iran's political and religious climate. Shia clerics generally dislike the practice of father-to-son succession, and the Islamic Republic has often presented itself as a more equal alternative to dynastic monarchies. This tension is further exacerbated by reports that the Supreme Leader excluded Mojtaba from a confidential list of potential successors drawn up last year, suggesting significant internal obstacles to his path to formal leadership.