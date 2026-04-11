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NewsWorldMojtaba Khamenei’s face ‘disfigured’ and legs severely injured - Reports
IRAN SUPREME LEADER MOJTABA KHAMENEI

Mojtaba Khamenei’s face ‘disfigured’ and legs severely injured - Reports

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, continues to recover from severe facial and leg injuries sustained in the airstrike on February 28, which killed his father.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Mojtaba Khamenei’s face ‘disfigured’ and legs severely injured - Reports(Image: X)

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, continues to recover from severe facial and leg injuries sustained in the airstrike on February 28, which killed his father.

Three sources close to his inner circle told Reuters that the attack on the supreme leader's compound in central Tehran left Khamenei's face disfigured and caused significant injury to one or both of his legs.

This is a developing story.


 

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