Mojtaba Khamenei’s face ‘disfigured’ and legs severely injured - Reports
Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, continues to recover from severe facial and leg injuries sustained in the airstrike on February 28, which killed his father.
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Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, continues to recover from severe facial and leg injuries sustained in the airstrike on February 28, which killed his father.
Three sources close to his inner circle told Reuters that the attack on the supreme leader's compound in central Tehran left Khamenei's face disfigured and caused significant injury to one or both of his legs.
This is a developing story.
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