Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not attend the funeral ceremonies of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, due to security concerns, according to Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, the current leader's representative in India. Elahi said threats from Israel and surveillance risks have made public attendance unsafe for the Iranian leader.
Elahi said the decision was taken because of security threats and the possibility of surveillance during public events. He stated that attending the funeral ceremonies could put Mojtaba Khamenei at risk.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a strong warning to the United States. He urged US President Donald Trump to restrain Israel after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reportedly said that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death".
In a post on X, Araghchi said the United States had committed itself under the terms of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia. He said Washington was also expected to restrain Israel and warned that any threat against Iran's leadership would trigger a response.
"The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see. POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response," Araghchi said in the post while sharing the text of Katz's remarks from a report.
Araghchi's remarks came after Israeli Defence Minister Katz reportedly referred to Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday and said he was "marked for death".
Katz also described Iranians as "good merchants" who try to gain concessions during negotiations. He repeated Israel's position that it would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.
"If they do it through an agreement, all the better," Katz said, according to the text shared by Araghchi.
On July 1, Qatar and Pakistan held separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha. Officials reported positive progress on issues linked to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding.
Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar's prime minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X that all sides agreed to continue discussions. He added that the next round of talks would be scheduled as soon as possible after the funeral ceremonies of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.
Iranian authorities are holding funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from July 4 to July 9 at various locations in Iran and Iraq. According to Iranian officials, Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israel war with Iran on February 28.
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