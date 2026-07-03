Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei to skip father's funeral: Report

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei to skip father's funeral: Report

Iranian authorities are holding funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from July 4 to July 9 at various locations in Iran and Iraq.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 06:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 06:57 AM IST
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei to skip father's funeral: Report
Image Credit: ANI. Poster of Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei to skip father's funeral: Report
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei17 min ago
2
Numerology horoscope today35 min ago
3
Chauhan Teaser Controversy43 min ago
4
Dialogue of the day44 min ago
5
quote of the day1 hr ago