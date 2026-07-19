/Mojtaba Khamenei slams Trump’s ‘Worthless’ signature over MoU breaches; threatens ‘great satan’ with 'unforgettable lessons'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has launched a sharp verbal attack on the United States, accusing Washington of repeatedly violating the agreement with Tehran and declaring that US President Donald Trump's signature on the recently signed 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) is "utterly worthless."
In a message addressed to the Iranian nation on Saturday, Khamenei described the United States as the "Great Satan" and alleged that the collapse of the MoU had once again exposed what he called America's "dishonesty, unreliability and malicious nature."
"The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan regarding the MoU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility," Khamenei said. He further accused Washington of following a doctrine rooted in "coercion, totalitarianism and brutality."
The Iranian leader also issued a strong warning to the United States, saying any further military action against Iran would come at a heavy cost. "Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it," he said.
Khamenei praised what he called the bravery of Iranian fighters and residents in the country's southern regions, which have witnessed some of the heaviest attacks during the recent escalation. He said their resilience reflected Iran's determination to stand up to its adversaries.
Calling for national unity, Khamenei urged both citizens and government officials to protect Iran's dignity, independence and national interests. He also appealed to the public to continue supporting state institutions while remaining vigilant against what he described as the "cunning, criminal US enemy."
His remarks come amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington following the collapse of the 14-point MoU signed last month, which was intended to halt hostilities and pave the way for further negotiations with a 60 day window for a dea.
The breakdown of the agreement has reignited conflict in West Asia, with the United States carrying out strikes on Iranian military and civilian targets, while Iran has responded with retaliatory attacks on American bases across the Gulf.
On July 17, two US service members stationed in Jordan were killed while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks alongside US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces. In addition, one service member remains missing.
Meanwhile, in the renewed strikes US has targeted Iran’s coastal defence systems, command-and-control centres, missile launch sites, air defence installations, and civilian infrastructure across southern and central Iran.
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