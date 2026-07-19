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  • /Mojtaba Khamenei slams Trump’s ‘Worthless’ signature over MoU breaches; threatens ‘great satan’ with 'unforgettable lessons'

Mojtaba Khamenei slams Trump’s ‘Worthless’ signature over MoU breaches; threatens ‘great satan’ with 'unforgettable lessons'

Iran's Supreme Leader also threatened US, saying any further military action against Iran would come at a 'heavy cost and unforgettable lessons.'

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
Mojtaba Khamenei slams Trump’s ‘Worthless’ signature over MoU breaches; threatens ‘great satan’ with 'unforgettable lessons'
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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