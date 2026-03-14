The verified 'blue tick' account of Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Iran, has sparked controversy about whether or not Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) is violating the law. The verified account of the new leader of Iran has come at a time when the U.S. State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information about the new leader of Iran following the regional escalation in the region in 2026.

The tech transparency project

A prominent US watchdog group published a report on March 13, stating that Mojtaba Khamenei, the new leader of Iran, has an active verified account with an X Premium subscription. The watchdog group argued that the fact that the new leader of Iran has an X Premium subscription is evidence that the company is violating the law by engaging in a prohibited financial transaction with a sanctioned individual. The new leader of Iran has been under US Treasury sanctions since 2019, and the sanctions have been intensified after he took over as the new leader of Iran after the death of his father in February 2028, after the start of the conflict in the region.

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The premium problem – Monetising the leader of Iran

The new leader of Iran created the verified 'Blue Tick' account of Mojtaba Khamenei earlier this month, and the account was verified with the 'Blue Tick.' According to Katie Paul, the director of the Tech Transparency Project watchdog group, the new leader of Iran was able to get the verified 'Blue Tick' account quickly. The new leader of Iran is able to post long-form propaganda and high-definition videos due to the subscription he made with the company. The subscription allows the new leader of Iran to circumvent the normal character limits set by the company. The fact that the new leader of Iran has an X Premium subscription gives him priority in the search results, thus enabling him to spread his hardline propaganda around the globe under the title of the 'Forbidden Leader.'

Promotional network: The account has been promoted by several state-linked Iranian accounts, including the "Grey Tick" account, which is reserved for government officials. It was previously used by his late father, Ali Khamenei.

A pattern of non-compliance

TTP asserted that this is not an isolated incident, stating that this is part of a "persistent pattern" in which X continues to allow entities to benefit from sanctioned entities. In fact, in February 2026, X took away the blue ticks from several Iranian officials after this uproar, only to see them pop up again on new accounts or parody accounts.

“X is generating revenue from individuals affiliated with terrorism and a country at war with the United States. That’s a clear violation of US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) regulations." – Katie Paul, speaking to reporters.

Geopolitical stakes: The $10 million bounty

This has come at a time when tensions are running high between the two nations. In fact, on Friday, March 13, the State Department’s "Rewards for Justice" program announced that it would pay out a total of $10 million in exchange for intelligence that could lead to the whereabouts of Mojtaba Khamenei.

In his first major address to the Iranian people, Mojtaba reiterated his stance that he will not back down to this pressure, stating that the Strait of Hormuz, which is the most critical oil choke point in the world, will remain shut to continue to pressure Western forces.

X and its parent company, SpaceX, have yet to release an official statement about the status of this account’s verification status or the legitimacy of accepting funds from the Iranian leadership.

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