Moments Before Doomed Medical Jet Crashes Into Posh Philadelphia Neighborhood, Unleashes Fireball | VIDEO

Philadelphia: A medical transport jet carrying a pediatric patient and five others crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood just moments after takeoff on Friday, triggering a massive fireball that engulfed several homes. The crash comes just two days after the deadliest air disaster in recent US history killed 67 in Washington DC.

The devastating crash sent shockwaves through the community, with residents watching in horror as flames consumed houses and vehicles. At a late-night press conference, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker stated that the number of casualties was still unknown.

"This is still an active scene under investigation," she told AP, as emergency crews worked through the wreckage, searching for survivors and assessing the damage.

Several videos of the scene have emerged online, with a nearby doorbell camera recording the moments of horror, when the doomed plane slammed into the posh neighbourhood in Philadelphia. In the clip, the jet can be seen exploding into a fireball after hitting a ground near a shopping complex and major roadway.

The Associated Press talked to the doorbell camera owner, Jim Quinn, he said, “All we heard was a loud roar and didn't know where it was coming from. We just turned around and saw the big plume.”

The tragic plane crash occurred just three miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, a hub mainly for business jets and charter flights. The aircraft, a Learjet 55, vanished from radar shortly after takeoff at 6:06 p.m., reaching only 1,600 feet in altitude before disaster struck.

The jet was headed to Springfield, Missouri, and was registered to a company operating under the name Med Jets, as per flight tracking data from Flight Aware. The sudden disappearance has raised concerns, leaving authorities scrambling to determine what went wrong in those crucial moments after takeoff.