Money or oil: Is Pakistan breaking away from Gulf despite IMF warning?

New Delhi: Islamabad is working on a plan to reduce its dependence on Gulf countries as the Iran conflict continues to lead to disruptions in fuel supply lines and foreign inflows. The move comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised concerns that Pakistan’s economy is strongly integrated with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, leaving it exposed during regional disruptions.

According to IMF estimates, nearly 85 percent of the country’s fuel imports come from GCC countries. At the same time, almost half of its remittances are originating in the same region. With rising energy costs, tight foreign exchange reserves and weaker inflows from abroad, policymakers are now looking at alternative economic routes.

The timing of this move is driven by the instability caused by the Iran war, which has added constraints on oil and gas availability. Fuel prices in the country have surged, and shortages have added burden on households and industry. At the same time, remittance flows from overseas workers have also slowed. It is resulting in financial stress.

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Pakistan’s search for new economic options

Officials are now working on a backup strategy aimed at reducing reliance on a single group of countries. The idea is to broaden economic ties with partners beyond the Gulf, especially China and Turkey, while also looking at other regions for trade and energy supply.

Speaking to Sputnik, Dr Shaista Tabassum, former Dean of the Faculty of Law at Karachi University and professor of international relations, said Pakistan has three clear directions it can follow to reduce Gulf dependence.

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She said the first step is to explore new markets. According to her, Russia and Central Asia offer potential opportunities, including possible gas pipeline projects that could change supply routes over time.

The second area is internal reform. She pointed out that Pakistan’s energy sector still faces management problems, and better planning could help reduce import needs. She also highlighted the role of local energy sources such as wind, solar and hydropower, which could reduce dependence on imported fuel if developed properly.

The third option involves new trade corridors. She referred to the QTTA route connecting China with Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. It offers a shorter path compared to older Central Asian routes. This corridor, she said, could open new markets for Pakistani goods, provided the security situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is stable.

Panda bonds enter the picture

Pakistan has also taken a small step into Chinese debt markets by issuing its first panda bonds. While the amount raised so far is limited, officials see it as an entry point into broader financing options beyond traditional lenders.

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Dr Tabassum said, “These panda bonds can certainly be seen as an alternative to Western lenders.”

She added that the broader goal is to diversify financial sources so that the economy is better protected during periods of stress.

She also stated, “The aim is to diversify Pakistan’s economic activity so that it is better shielded during times of crisis.”

Can Pakistan reduce Gulf reliance?

Experts say Pakistan’s move away from Gulf dependence is still at an early stage. Dr Tabassum explained that these steps also help Pakistan move away from rollover financing, where loans are repeatedly extended rather than repaid.

However, she added that the outcome will depend on Pakistan’s economic ties with China and how those relations develop over time.

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The Gulf continues to be important for Pakistan’s energy and remittance structure, and no single policy change can replace that overnight. Still, officials believe that a combination of new trade routes, alternative funding tools like panda bonds and improved domestic energy planning could gradually reduce exposure.

As the US-Iran conflict continues to unsettle regional energy flows, Pakistan’s search for economic breathing space is expected to continue, with policymakers weighing both external partnerships and internal reforms to stabilise the system.