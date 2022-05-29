New Delhi: The zoonotic virus Monkeypox has paralysed the world with fear as cases climb across the world climb rapidly. It is mainly present in countries in Europe where earlier cases were not usually found. According to the World Health Organization, 200 cases of infection have been reported so far. Although India has not reported any cases of monkeypox, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will soon release prevention and treatment guidelines for spreading awareness among people.

The ICMR also assured that India is prepared in view of increasing infections in the non-endemic countries. Many states have also taken specific actions to prepare for possible cases of Monkeypox.

In addition, the Uttar Pradesh health department recently issued an advisory for health officials to follow the standard operating procedures when dealing with monkeypox infection.

#Monkeypox | Uttar Pradesh Chief Medical Officer issues advisory for to higher health officials of the state and District Magistrates to remain alert. The advisory directs that information on patients with fever and rashes be shared with the office of the Chief Medical Officer. pic.twitter.com/tYlPKY91wl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2022

Until the ICMR releases its guidelines, take a look at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevetion's (CDC) comprehensive prevention and treatment guidlines for monkeypox.

Prevention:

1. Avoid contact with animals that could be infected with the virus such as sick animals, animals found dead in areas where the disease occurs.

2. Avoid contact with bedding, towels, clothes, etc which has been in contact with an infected animal or person.

3. Isolation of infected persons is important to prevent the spread of the virus.

4. After contact with infected animals or humans, make sure to wash your hands with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

5. Wear a Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) suit when caring for infected people closely.

In case a person is infected with Monkeypox, the disease will take its course and last for 2-4 weeks. Children are more susceptible to the virus and may face more severe symptoms according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) guide.

Treatment:

1. Patients with exensive lesions or respiratory symptoms should be isolated in a room or area separate from other family members and pets.

2. Infected humans should wear a surgical mask and so should the other household members.

3. Skin lesions should be covered to the best extent possible with long sleeves, long pants, bandages to minimize contact with others.

4. While the patient is in home isolation, disposable gloves should be worn when directly contacting with lesions.

5. Bedding, towels, clothing of the infected person may be handled with car while washing to avoid contact with contaminated material.

6. Dishes and utensils should not be shared with other non-infected people at home.

7. Maintaining hand hygiene is important by infected humans and household contacts as well after touching lesion material, clothing, other surfaces.

