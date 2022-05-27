The world has not been able to overcome the corona pandemic completely now. In the meantime, Monkey Pox has created a new terror. But it is known that monkey pox disease is not new. Yet people didn't have a very clear idea about the disease. However, research on this disease has been going on for a long time. It is learnt that research on the disease has been going on in Britain since 2018. Between 2018 and 2021, a total of 7 people with monkey pox were detected, and a study of this has now been published in the Lancet. Where an idea about the treatment of Monkey Pox disease has been given. According to this study, there are some 'anti-viral drugs' that can be used to circumvent the symptoms of Monkey Pox.

The study even claimed that "patients recovered quickly with the use of these medicines." In this case, by applying two different antiviral drugs Tecovirimat or Brincidofovir on the patients, the researchers are said to have obtained the expected results. Although researchers are not as sure about the effectiveness of the drug Tecovirimat as they are with Brincidofovir to prevent the transmission of monkey pox. Researchers now believe that more research is needed on this Tecovirimat drug.

According to the researchers, it is possible to get an idea about the presence of Monkey Pox in the body only by examining the blood and saliva samples. The situation of this virus is getting more and more serious around the world day by day. The number of patients suffering from Monkey Pox is increasing. Researchers in different parts of the world are trying to figure out how to keep the infection of the disease under control. However, there is a lot of discussion about this disease, but for now, no patient has been found with this disease in India. Therefore, the doctors have advised to follow the path of precautions not to panic unnecessarily about this.